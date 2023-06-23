Larsa Pippen's jaw-dropping then-and-now photos - what she's said about plastic surgery

The Real Housewives of Miami star was married to Scottie Pippen for almost 20 years

Larsa Pippen is no stranger to head-turning looks and regularly dazzles RHOM viewers with her appearance.

But the striking reality TV star has had a little helping hand from cosmetic procedures and looks very different from the early years of her marriage to ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

So what plastic surgery has the 48-year-old mom-of-four had done and what is the one thing she insists is all-natural?

© Getty Images Larsa with Lisa Hochstein in 2023

What has Larsa Pippen said about plastic surgery?

During season four's Real Housewives of Miami's reunion show, Larsa was quizzed over her ever-changing appearance by host, Andy Cohen.

RELATED: Selling Sunset cast - their net worths revealed

She revealed: "I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done and that’s basically it. You know, I’ve had my boobs done before."

© Getty Images Larsa with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen in the early 2000's

Has Larsa Pippen had a Brazilian Butt Lift?

Larsa is proud of her curves, but her assets in one department have had more attention than she deems necessary.

The model insists she has never had a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) and defiantly told Andy that reports of surgery on her backside were simply not true. "I literally work out seven days a week," she added.

© Instagram/Larsa Pippen Larsa shared a throwback photo of her to prove she's not had a butt lift

"If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley opens up about plastic surgery

"My arms look thicker than [they were], my whole body’s changed. My body’s tight because I work out."

© Getty Images Larsa admits she's had several procedures - pictured in 2018

She's not ruling out more procedures

Larsa is confident in her look and says she's not ruling out going under the knife to achieve a different appearance. "I feel like I’m very progressive," she said. "I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person," she explained.

© Instagram/Larsa Pippen Larsa at 19 years old

"I'm very happy with the way I look."

And her divorce from Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen, in 2018 boosted her confidence. Larsa suggested the split - after almost two decades together - suited her.

© Getty Images Larsa and Scott were together for almost 20 years

She was caught on camera during the Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premiere in December 2021, saying: "Now that I'm single, I feel like I look better than ever. So, my vibe is very Miami. It's sexy, it's fun and I feel really independent."

Who is Larsa Pippen dating in 2023?

© Getty Images Larsa is dating Marcus Jordan

From one NBA family to another, the Bravo star has been romancing Scottie's Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, since September 2022. They have an age gap of 16 years.