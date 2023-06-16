Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, displays 'terrifying' results of filtered selfie - and wow!

The Welsh actress is married to Michael Douglas and they have two children together

Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn't need any filters to look fabulous, but the Ocean's Twelve actress chose to play around with an A.I version of herself - and the results were "terrifying".

Catherine took to her Instagram stories on Thursday and posted a selfie in which appeared airbrushed and incredibly fresh-faced.

"A filter showing the A.I version of me is terrifying," she wrote alongside a laughing face emoji. "But I'll take it," Catherine added.

The filter can define features and chisel jawlines among many other changes. The Chicago star - who is happily married to Michael Douglas - is one of the most beautiful women in the world but she has her hang-ups just like the rest of us.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she recalled the moment she auditioned for the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro. She said: "I just remember calling my mum from a payphone after the audition.

© Instagram/Catherine Zeta-Jones Catherine showed of the A.I version of herself

"There were five actresses there that I won’t name but are still very big now, and I said to my mum: 'Well if this is a beauty contest, I’m telling you, I haven’t got the part. I’ve seen the others in hair and make-up – and I haven’t got it.'"

She's thankful that Instagram and filters didn't exist when she was a young girl but said: "I think that body dysmorphia has always been there. And we talk a lot about young women, this quest for perfection and tweaking and the use of Photoshop and filters and all that stuff, but what about my age group?

© Getty Catherine is married to Michael Douglas

"I know people who wouldn't even think about showing a photograph of themselves unless it had six filters on it. But no, I don't have a problem with it [Photoshop].

"Because I’m from that world and I know all about the choreography and the orchestration behind the scenes."

© Getty Images Catherine says she's glad social media wasn't around when she was younger

However, she admitted: "Do I sometimes say [expletive] when I look in the mirror? Yes. Because I'm 53 years old. But doesn't every woman? And anyway I used to do that in my 20s."

Thankfully, her marriage also helps to keep her feeling her very best and despite their age difference of 25 years, Catherine insists: "I remember people saying, 'When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.' Well that’s just maths."

© Getty Images Catherine doesn't care about the age difference between her and Michael

The couple recently took the opening of the 76th Cannes Film Festival by storm, with Michael flanked on his arms by not only his wife but also their daughter Carys Douglas, 20.

She made her Cannes debut in a beautiful sheer white lace gown that trailed behind her while her dad opted for a sleek tuxedo and her mom was the picture of glamour in her plunging red caped dress.

© Getty The famous family looked so glamorous on the red carpet

They were attending the screening of Johnny Depp's controversial Jeanne du Barry and the festival's opening ceremony, where Michael was presented with an Honorary Palme d'Or followed by a standing ovation.

Catherine and Michael also share a son, Dylan, 22, who graduated college last year, making his famous parents very proud.

