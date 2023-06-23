Peter Andre reveals he has 'no ill feelings' towards Rebekah Vardy after shocking 'manhood' comment

The former I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here contestant was pulled into the dramatic case...

Peter Andre revealed he doesn't "hold any ill feeling," towards Rebecca Vardy after she made claims about him during the famous Wagatha Christie libel court case.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker, 50, made the confession on the Off Air podcast. During the chat, the doting dad revealed it wasn't the comment which impacted him, more that the comment continued to be brought up.

© Photo: Getty Images Peter's wife Emily was so supportive during the time

Peter explained: "I don't hold any ill feeling and I'll tell you why. At the time it wasn't very nice, that wasn't the problem - people say stupid things, we all do. I've said many stupid things in my life that if I could go back I would clip myself around the head.

"Even the old reality shows when I would talk in a way that I would never talk now. That wasn't the problem, the problem for me was that it was brought up again, and again and again. For me the ill feeling isn't with [Rebekha]. Something stupid was said, so what? We've all said stupid things. I've always been a glass-half-full kind of guy."

© Getty Peter is a doting dad

Peter addressed the comments made by the wife of Leicester City Striker, Jamie Vardy, in which she compared his 'manhood' to a 'chipolata', a number of times on his Instagram account. At the time of the case, one outburst from the singer sparked a major reaction from fans, when he apologised to his loving family for the drama.

"You and your family shouldn't have to have this resurfacing for this many years because of a stupid 'made up' comment! People need to think about what they say and the damaging effect it can have on others for a lifetime!" One fan said in support of the star.

© Instagram The singer is a doting dad of four

A second added: "If a man said things like that about a woman there would be outrage! It's unfair and not acceptable. Stay strong x x."

Alongside the candid video, Peter penned: "My thoughts on Rebekah V: Plse swipe to see all three vids. Here I was this morning sat in my robe feeling like I had to say something. Feel free to come to your own conclusion. Just a couple of things first. Sorry to Emily and the children that have had to see and hear some not very nice things," before shining light on an old republished article.

What happened in the Wagatha Christie trial?

In May 2022 Rebekah Vardy made claims against Coleen Rooney after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun.

Coleen's husband Wayne gave evidence

During the trial, Wayne Rooney, Coleen's husband of 15 years, gave evidence and it was eventually in concluded in July 2022, that Rebekah had lost her case against Coleen. In her ruling, Mrs Justice Steyn said it was "likely" Rebekah's agent at the time, Caroline Watt, may have played a part in passing the information to The Sun.

She said: "Nonetheless, the evidence… clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs. Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms. Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs. Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms. Watt."