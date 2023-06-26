BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent enjoys sun-soaked vacation in 'special place'

Sally Nugent enjoyed a fun-filled holiday with some of her close friends, including her former BBC Breakfast colleague Steph McGovern.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 51-year-old – who reportedly parted ways with her husband this year – shared a series of pictures from the sun-soaked trip. Images included Sally posing by her hotel pool while another showed her looking extremely glam.

© Instagram Sally enjoyed a mini sun-soaked break with friends

"Special people. Special place. Thank you @lizziesimmons7 @stephlunch @patricktbartley [two-hearts emoji]," she remarked alongside the images, which prompted a flurry of messages.

Sally's colleague, Nina Warhurst, was quick to comment, writing: "Oh man so jealous - next year book me in. And GOOD LUCK TOMORROW." Another follower said: "How beautiful, hope you all had a fabulous time." A third post read: "Wonderful Sally, can't beat special times with dear friends xx."

The vacation comes one month after it was reported that the journalist and her businessman husband Gavin Hawthorn decided to go their separate ways. A friend of the couple told MailOnline that while Sally and Gavin have tried to make their marriage work, they haven't been able to resolve their issues.

© Instagram The BBC journalist seen with her friends including Steph McGovern

Gavin is said to have moved out of the family home – a £1.4million four-bed detached house in the upmarket suburb of Hale, Greater Manchester.

While Sally is notoriously private about her personal life, her bio on the BBC Breakfast website states that she is "married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy".

Although Sally has never publicly confirmed her son's name, the BBC host has, however, shared glimpses into her home life over the years. During an interview with the Radio Times in 2021, she revealed that deciding on a TV programme for the whole family could be difficult.

© Instagram Sally looked very glam during one of the evenings

"My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there's a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she explained. "It's tricky to get something that my husband, my 13-year-old son and I want to watch. During lockdown, we all got hooked on Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix, but it'll come as no surprise that I'm a news junkie."

In a separate interview with S Magazine, she spoke about how her husband marked the birth of their son. "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London," she said.