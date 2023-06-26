Loose Women's Linda Robson addresses split rumours with husband Mark Dunford

The Loose Women star has been married to husband Mark Dunford for nearly 33 years

Loose Women panellist Linda Robson has opened up about the rumours surrounding her marriage to her husband of 32 years, Mark Dunford.

The 65-year-old, who met her partner when she was 16, insisted that the couple are very much together and that every relationship "goes through its ups and downs".

© Getty Linda Robson and Mark Dunford have been married since 1990

During a chat with The Sun, Linda said: "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs. It's not bad, we're doing alright." When probed further, she added: "It's alright... it's alright."

The pair tied the knot in 1990 and welcomed two children: Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, (known as Bobbie), born in 1996. The former actress is also a mother to her eldest daughter Lauren, from a previous relationship.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple share two children together

Back in March, The Sun reported that the couple were experiencing marital problems since December 2022. They were last spotted together at Hayu's Below Deck season 10 launch party in November 2022, where they posed for photos with their arms around each other.

Earlier this month, Linda made headlines after she revealed she has been celibate for two years. During an appearance on Loose Women, the panel – also including Charlene White, Kelle Bryan and Denise Welch - were discussing whether a sex break can help marriages and relationships.

"Can I just say I've been celibate for two years?" said Linda, while co-host Denise quipped: "I know, but you've got to get with it." In response, Linda then said: "I know, you got me a lady friend… I've had no choice because I haven't had it for two years."

Meanwhile, Linda previously admitted on the ITV daytime show that her social media addiction almost ended her marriage.

"It is really addictive. I was addicted to social media, do you remember?" she asked her co-stars, adding: "I wouldn't go anywhere without my phone. I'd wake up in the middle of the night and be looking at social media.

"I mean, it nearly ended my marriage because we'd be sitting watching a film and I'd be on my phone. He would be like, 'Are you going to watch with me or not?' and then he'd go out."