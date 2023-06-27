The eye-watering sum set to make Taylor Swift’s Eras tour highest-grossing concert in history

Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour is poised to become her maiden billion-dollar concert tour. This stunning feat could even eclipse Sir Elton John's incredible record as the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

At age 33, the American superstar kicked off her extraordinary 52-date tour in March, which has since expanded to a total of 106 shows worldwide. This expansion could catapult her into the exclusive 'billion-dollar club', a dazzling feat for a solo artist.

The US leg of the tour alone broke Ticketmaster records with a staggering two million sales in a single day. The current record holder, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, garnered over $887 million over five years, surpassing Ed Sheeran's $776 million record set by his Divide Tour (2017-2019).

Taylor’s previous tour de force was the Reputation Stadium Tour, running from May to November 2018. This powerhouse performance series amassed a staggering $345.7 million gross, setting a high bar for her future ventures.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS23 Even with massive sets, innumerable costume changes, state-of-the-art pyrotechnics, Taylor commanded attention throughout the 3.5 hour runtime.

Commenting on the massive success of the current tour, Jarred Arfa, Billy Joel’s co-agent and the chief operating officer of Artist Group International, told the Wall Street Journal: "What we’re seeing on this particular Taylor tour is almost like a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. It’s pretty astonishing."

He further speculated that the tour's revenue could well surpass $1 billion, while other experts predict a range of $700 million to $900 million.

© Getty Images The opening night of Taylor's The Eras Tour

According to a December report by Billboard, Taylor's initial 52 shows were estimated to gross $590 million, with an average ticket price of $215. Her tickets ranged from $50 to nearly $900 for the coveted VIP packages. However, with tickets outside the US costing 20-30 per cent less, the newly added 54 shows may not have as high a per-ticket value as the American leg.

As for the financial breakdown, Taylor is believed to be pocketing anywhere between 40-60 per cent of each show's gross. After deductions for promotion and hosting, the entire tour is expected to yield a profit of $350 million to $500 million.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS23 Taylor during the ethereal, contemplative "Folklore" segment of the show

Merchandise alone is estimated to bring in an additional $2 million per night, accounting for a possible extra $140 million. Add to this the substantial payout from her partnership with the credit-card company Capital One, the U.S. presenting sponsor of the tour, website merchandise, and increased music streams, and her revenue streams look set to overflow.

Taylor has also announced new November dates in Argentina and Brazil, while the European leg of the tour will commence on 9th May 2024 in Paris and conclude on the 17th of August in London, with Sabrina Carpenter joining as a special guest.

The journey of the Eras Tour has not been without its bumps. In November, Ticketmaster was forced to apologise to Taylor and her fans after a pre-sale debacle due to bot attacks and high demand.

The singer herself was irate, expressing her disappointment: "it really [expletive] me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."