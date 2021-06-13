This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams 'delighted' to announce the birth of her first child Welcome to the world baby Williams-McKay!

We love a celebrity baby arrival! This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams delighted fans on Sunday as she and partner Stuart McKay announced the birth of their first child.

In a touching Instagram post, the London-based GP told fans: "So delighted to announce that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe, sound and doing great."

Zoe, who works as a GP in south London and who volunteered at London's Nightingale Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic, said: "We are taking a week away from social media to enjoy our newborn love bubble but I promise to share all the details once I’m back online next week."

The duo are no doubt enjoying their babymoon and opted for privacy in the next coming days, so have chosen to not yet reveal the gender or name of their new arrival.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, 40-year-old Zoe previously revealed she was contemplating using a sperm donor in a bid to become a mother, but can't believe how lucky she is to have met the "love of her life" at a chance meeting in a bar in Portugal before the pandemic.

"There are two big ambitions I always had in life – one was to be a doctor and the other was to be a mother," said Zoe.

Dr Zoe looked radiant as she prepared to welcome her newborn

Fortunately, Stuart was on the same page. "I told her she should have a back-up and keep investigating her options but at the same time, I said I believed it would work out between us and, if it did, I would love to have children with her," he said.

The "If I could go back two years and speak to myself and say that by January 2021 you will have met the love of your life, be pregnant and you’ll have spent most of the year in lockdown I would have said you are having a laugh!"

