All you need to know about This Morning star Craig Doyle's wife

Craig Doyle is no stranger to broadcasting thanks to his regular stints on television across BT Sport, ITV and RTE One, so it's no wonder that his recent appearances on This Morning have gone down a treat with viewers and made him a favourite to be a regular star on the ITV morning programme.

The 52-year-old has hosted the show a number of times in recent weeks alongside regulars including Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond following Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning after 20 years.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning

But when Craig isn't busy thriving in his broadcasting career, he can be found at home with lovely family including his wife and four children. You can read more about his adorable brood here, meanwhile, find out all about Craig's wife below…

Who is Craig Doyle's wife?

Craig Doyle is married to Doon Doyle. Like her husband, Craig, Doon grew up in Ireland and the pair tied the knot in 2002 and have been happily married ever since.

MORE: Holly Willoughby cosies up to This Morning co-host Craig Doyle after Phillip Schofield drama

MORE: Amanda Holden breaks silence on Holly Willoughby feud claims

© ShowBizIreland Craig Doyle married his wife Doon in 2002

The husband and wife share four children together, Elsa, 13, Milo, 16, Muireann, 18 , and Quinn, 22 and live at their family home in Wicklow – where Doon is from. However, the family also have a home in Kew, London, for when Craig is busy with his TV and radio work. Doon and Craig met through mutual friends reportedly dated for a while before they got married in 2002.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Craig has become a regular on This Morning

What has Craig Doyle said about his wife?

Although Craig and Doon generally keep their marriage out of the spotlight, he has opened up about their early dating days and explained how their romance blossomed.

He previously told RTE: I was home in Ireland just before I started on Tomorrow's World and a mate of mine said to me 'Doyler! Ya gotta meet this bird! I tried my heart out with her but it isn't happening.' She was working in the gym part-time before she started college, and I went along to the gym. I didn't even have gym gear with me."

Craig has also presented alongside Josie Gibson

He added: "I had a pair of shorts and a pair of shoes, I looked like a [expletive] and I met her and I thought 'Holy god!' We were on our third date, the kissing date, and we were in Greystones and we had a drink and we were out walking and as I left, I shook her hand. Complete nerd. She looked at me like I was a real [expletive] and said, 'That was the kissing date. Why didn't you kiss me?' I was scared. I fancied her, you see."

Craig also praised his "amazing" wife for everything she does for their family. The father-of-four told the Belfast Telegraph: "I'd have a whole bundle if it were up to me, I love kids. Doon's full-time with them and she keeps the ship rolling. She's amazing.

"I go to work but I'm really only doing my hobby. She has a hell of a lot more patience than me."