Pregnant Janette Manrara glows in gorgeous bump-skimming mini dress

The Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly star Janette Manrara looked radiant as ever on Wednesday in a gorgeous bump-skimming mini dress.

The Miami-born dancer, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a glimpse of her stunning outfit over on her Instagram Stories.

Take a look at Janette's blossoming baby bump in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara flaunts bare baby bump in new video

In the sweet snap, Janette was pictured wearing a flattering caramel-hued mini dress featuring a high neckline and ruched detailing around the hips.

She opted for a tonal look, choosing to elevate her garment with a pair of coordinating vintage sunglasses and a pair of sturdy off-white platform boots.

© Instagram The dancer rocked a lovely mini dress

Janette, 39, wore her sleek chocolate tresses flipped over to one side and finished off her summery outfit with a chunky gold watch and a delicate T-bar necklace for a touch of glitz.

The It Takes Two presenter was snapped enjoying a moment of relaxation in a luxe-looking lounge. Earlier on Wednesday, Janette took to her Instagram Stories to share a video update.

Addressing her followers, she said: "Fresh air don't care. On our way to a Waltz lesson tonight. We are teaching a quaint little Waltz," before her husband Aljaz Skorjanec chimed in: "In a beautiful setting [we've never been to]."

© Instagram The couple were all smiles

It's been an incredibly exciting time for lovebirds Janette and Aljaz. The couple are due to welcome their first child together later this summer – and the duo appear to be relishing their pregnancy journey thus far.

Earlier this week, Janette stunned fans with a heartwarming update, drawing attention to the size of her gorgeous baby bump.

© Getty The couple at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Also can we just take a minute for the belly? Ooh, jeez. And it’s still growing! Still got more brewing left to do in there. I mean… alright."

Janette and Aljaz shared news of their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO! magazine back in February.

© Instagram Janette is expecting her first child

Touching on their bittersweet journey, Janette explained: "For the past couple of years we hadn't been using protection, but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do."

She continued: "I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2017

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing."

Janette and Aljaz first crossed paths when they took part in Burn the Floor – a sizzling, theatrical West End show. It was reportedly love at first sight for the couple, with Janette saying her now-husband resembled a true Prince Charming.

After a whirlwind romance, the couple exchanged vows in 2017, opting to celebrate their marriage with three beautiful ceremonies: one in Bishopsgate, London, a second in Florida, and a third in Janette's native Miami.