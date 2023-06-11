Janette Manrara showcases growing baby bump in gorgeous new video

Strictly star Janette Manrara resembled a glowing goddess on Saturday as she stepped out wearing a bump-skimming summer dress.

The It Takes Two presenter – who is expecting her first child – looked fabulous in turquoise as she reunited with her close friend, Ashely Roberts.

Over on Ashely's Instagram page, the duo delighted fans with a sweet video to celebrate Janette's growing baby bump. In the clip, Janette and Ashely could be seen dancing along to Miami Sound Machine's hit song, 'Conga' - and wow did their moves look flawless!

Embracing the warm sunshine, Janette looked stunning in a bold, turquoise summer dress complete with ruffled straps and a rippling maxi skirt. For the sweet update, the 39-year-old presenter opted to go barefoot.

© Instagram Janette shares a close bond with Ashley

She wore her sleek chocolate tresses down loose and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of trusty, black sunglasses. Perfection!

Ashely, 41, meanwhile, looked stunning in a slinky black mini dress which she teamed with a pair of Y2K black shades.

In her caption, singer Ashley penned: "Conga da bump @jmanrara".

© Instagram The duo danced up a storm

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "So cute. Love your friendship," while a second gushed: "Brilliant [laughing face emoji] the bump having a [little] dance."

A third chimed in: "That baby got moves," and a fourth sweetly added: "Smashed it both of ya."

Janette and Ashely struck up a close friendship when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018. They have remained the best of friends ever since, frequently cropping up on each other's Instagram page.

It's been an exciting time for Janette and her and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec! The couple are due to welcome their first child later this summer after trying for a baby "for the past couple of years".

Janette and Aljaz are due to welcome their first child

The lovebirds shared their exciting baby news exclusively with HELLO! magazine back in February. "For the past couple of years we hadn't been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2017

Before announcing their pregnancy, Janette and Aljaz revealed that they were on the hunt for a new home. After relocating from London to leafy Cheshire, the couple are now much closer to their friends, Strictly dancer Gorka Márquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Aljaz told HELLO! "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

