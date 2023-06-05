Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal incredible lifestyle change that helped them fall pregnant

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec made a surprising revelation about their pregnancy journey on their joint podcast, Twist and Shout.

Speaking on Monday's instalment of the podcast, the duo explained to their listeners how their respective career changes helped them to fall pregnant.

Janette - who is expecting her first child later this year - said: "We both literally jumped the cliff to see where it would take us. And it took us to probably one of the most beautiful, beautiful aspects of our lives."

Musing on their Strictly Come Dancing exits, the Miami-born presenter continued: "In a strange way, I think you leaving Strictly, me getting It Takes Two, us finding more balance in our lives - that was always a big thing for us… finding that work/life balance."

© Getty The couple at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

She went on to say: "We decided this year, we weren't going to have any tours, we were going to focus on each other a bit more. We really wanted to find a house and move house and then in the midst of making that decision, unbeknownst to us, our little baby decided 'OK, it's time, they're ready, they're taking time for me.' Whatever it is, it's already a diva."

Chiming in agreement, Aljaz continued: "It's been tremendous, you know, this snowball effect of beautiful stuff keeps coming our way and even if some days are not that, you still need to find something nice about it, whatever it is, find a good angle... It's a beautiful little coincidence of things. It just kind of falls in place."

© Getty The duo are expecting their first child together

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz - who tied the knot in 2017 - are due to welcome their bundle of joy later this year. They shared their joyous baby news exclusively with HELLO! Magazine back in February 2023.

Whilst the couple are currently on cloud nine, their pregnancy journey was anything but smooth sailing. The couple had been trying for a baby "for the past couple of years," but decided to begin IVF treatment when "nothing was happening."

© Instagram Janette has been sharing regular bump updates

"We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing."

Ahead of welcoming their bundle of joy, Janette and Aljaz swapped their London pad for a home in Cheshire. Aside from moving closer to friends Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, the couple's relocation ticked a number of important boxes.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz adore spending time in Slovenia

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz told us. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

