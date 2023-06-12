Pregnant Janette Manrara looks radiant in fairytale dress

The star is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly star Janette Manrara looked beautiful in blue on Monday as she stepped out for an important event in London.

Over on Instagram, the star, who is pregnant with her first child, posted a carousel of radiant snapshots documenting her evening.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cradles baby bump in sweet update

Amongst the pictures, Janette, 39, shared a photo of herself modelling a spellbinding floral dress emblazoned with royal blue and lilac flowers. The Miami-born presenter looked flawless in her floral dress which featured a plunging neckline and a voluminous, floaty skirt.

She teamed her statement, fairytale frock with a chic ballerina-esque cardigan and a pair of strappy tan heels. As for accessories, Janette glammed up her outfit with a gleaming gold pendant and a pair of dainty earrings. Gorgeous!

© Instagram Janette showed off her growing baby bump

Elsewhere, Janette posed for a selfie with Angela Rippon, 78. Back in 2022, the newsreader and presenter stunned fans when she made a surprise appearance on the set of Strictly Come Dancing for the dance show's BBC 100 special episode.

In her caption, Janette penned: "Beautiful afternoon speaking w/ @theangelarippon at the #PhoenixFunEvents in London, raising funds for some incredible charities! Thank you for having me! [pink flower emoji]".

© Instagram Janette posed for a selfie with Angela Rippon

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. Stunned by Janette's glowing appearance, one Instagram follower remarked: "Aww you look absolutely amazing!! I love that dress!" while a second gushed: "You look beautiful, Janette. Glowing, Mumma-to-be".

A third chimed in: "You have had the most stunning maternity wardrobe I have EVER seen. You look gorgeous in EVERYTHING," and a fourth added: "You look like a beautiful little garden fairy".

© Instagram Janette cradling her baby bump

It's been a busy period for the It Takes Two presenter who is due to welcome her first child with Aljaz later this year.

The loved-up couple went public with their pregnancy announcement back in February. They shared their joyous news exclusively with HELLO!, describing their pregnancy reveal as a "little miracle".

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are due to welcome their first child

Opening up about their bittersweet pregnancy journey, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

"I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

The loved-up couple first crossed paths when they took part in Burn The Floor – a high-voltage thrilling live dance performance that has toured the globe since 1997.

They later reunited on the set of Strictly Come Dancing before embarking on a whirlwind romance. In 2017, the smitten couple tied the knot, hosting three wildly different wedding ceremonies in London, Slovenia and Miami.

© Getty The couple said "I do" in 2017

Speaking of her first wedding, Janette told HELLO!: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea town hall.

"My parents and brother and sister and Aljaž's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.