Emily Andre reveals glimpse of sweet family celebration with Peter Andre

Emily Andre and her husband Peter treated themselves to a sweet family lunch on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the NHS doctor shared a glimpse of their day out at the Spaghetti Tree restaurant in Surrey, just a short distance from their ultra-luxe home.

© Instagram Emily posted a snap from the Spaghetti Tree restaurant in Surrey

Thursday also marks Emily’s stepdaughter Princess Andre’s 16th birthday, so we reckon the family may have been marking the occasion with a delicious Italian meal. Hours before the couple headed for lunch, Peter made sure to celebrate his daughter – whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price – on Instagram.

Posting a video montage of Princess, the Mysterious Girl singer wrote: “Happy 16th birthday to my sweet, kind, caring and, let’s be honest, often moody daughter. Hope today is everything you wish for. Pancakes are ready when you come downstairs as requested. But you still have to clean your plate.

“A princess to everyone else but always Bista to me. So proud of you. Stay kind, humble and funny. Love you so so much. @officialprincess_andre #proudpops @prince.”

In a heartwarming moment, the birthday girl was quick to respond, writing: “Aww thanks Dad love you loads.”

Princess also shares a close bond with her stepmum of eight years, Emily. Over the years, the pair have been spotted attending events together, including the Pretty Little Thing showroom launch where they posed for a selfie. They’ve also had a twinning moment or two when it comes to fashion.

© Instagram Emily and Peter with Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo

Since meeting in November 2012, Peter and Emily have created a beautiful blended family with son Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, as well as Peter's daughter Princess, 16 and son Junior, 18.

Back in 2022, Emily opened up about her family life with Peter. When it comes to her parenting approach with Princess and Junior, the 33-year-old told Closer: “I tend to leave the disciplining up to Pete and often I feel like a big sister, which works really well for us.”

She also explained that she and Peter believe in keeping things consistent for all of their children. “I think routine helps kids feel safe in the structure,” the mum-of-two said. “I try to keep things consistent for them as much as I can.”

It’s not the first time that Emily and Peter have spoken about their approach to parenting. In 2016, the couple told HELLO! that their style of parenting is similar, although "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am," Emily revealed.

"But he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good."

"It's about manners, one hundred percent," added Peter. "They have to be respectful. My dad was ten times stricter and I love my parents to death and am so grateful for the way they brought us up."