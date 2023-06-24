Emily Andre sizzles in spellbinding gown for lavish evening with husband Peter

Emily Andre never fails when it comes to her incredible sense of style and it was no different on Saturday when she was spotted posing up a storm in another flawless look.

The brunette bombshell was a vision on her beau, Peter Andre's Instagram where she was seen sporting a purple patterned gown featuring ruched statement shoulders, and adorned with pink and purple flowers.

Emily looked so beautiful

Peter simply captioned a selection of photos from their outing with a love heart emoji. Emily wore her cascading blonde tresses down and straight and completed her look with a face of camera-ready makeup comprised of glossy pink lipstick subtle eyeshadow and lashings of mascara.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to comment on the sweet update. One fan wrote: "Beautiful couple,enjoy," alongside a love heart emoji. A second added: "Another stunning photo and amazing dress from Emily [heart eyes emoji]. A third wrote: "Your wife is stunning Peter Such a gorgeous couple … Great and amazing role models as parents," alongside applause emojis.

The pair looked so love-up

While Peter and Emily enjoyed a fun time, on Friday evening Peter's daughter Princess, 15, headed out to her prom - and she looked so beautiful.

The model had asked her followers for help in choosing her prom dress and later revealed she had opted for a gorgeous strapless blue gown that boasted ruched detailing and a thigh-high slit.

© Instagram Princess Andre looked beautiful in her blue prom dress

The youngster shared a glamorous photo of herself posing inside her mum Katie Price's Surrey home. Princess wore her Rapunzel-length blonde hair in curls with two plaits pinned back on both sides.

Doting dad Peter was quick to respond to the beautiful photo of his daughter and penned: "Love you. Have fun. Be careful," alongside a red love heart emoji. Stepmum, Emily was also quick to reply to the image and wrote: "Beautiful", followed by several red heart emojis.

© Instagram Emily and Princess have a close bond

Princess' date for the milestone moment was her new boyfriend, who she has chosen to keep out of the spotlight. The young couple went public last month when she was seen walking with her arms wrapped around her new beau at her mum's 45th birthday.

Her mystery man is occasionally featured on her social media account, the latest being when he was spotted celebrating Princess' brother Harvey Price's 21st birthday in a video titled: "Boyfriend does makeup part 1."

As well as Peter's children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Katie Price, Princess and Junior, 18, he and Emily have welcomed two children, Amelia and Theo, who are also kept away from the public eye. Although, Emily will occasionally share updates from the bother sister duo, facing away from the camera.