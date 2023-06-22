Helen Skelton is the ultimate summer bombshell in daring sleeveless green jumpsuit

If one thing is for sure it's that Helen Skelton can do it all. Not only is she a doting mother of three and a regular on our TV screens, but the blonde beauty is also the ultimate fashionista and never fails when it comes to her chic fashion looks.

Her latest was shared on social media on Wednesday when she posted a dazzling photo of herself on Instagram showing her sporting a fabulous sleeveless vibrant green jumpsuit. Completing her daring look, Helen slipped into a pair of chunky brown sandals.

Helen always looks flawless

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Love working with @annabelkermanstylist because she understands my life/needs/inability to iron or post. Thanks for keeping me organised in real life and telly life [red love heart emoji] @asralondon (gift) @cosstores. Thank you for having us @anotherplacehotels (love it when “work” is around the corner.) #photo #anotherplace #shepherdshut #girlsquad #stylist #photoshoot #location #hmua."

As for her hair, the Countryfile presenter wore her luscious icy tresses in perfect princess curls, framing her flawless face of camera-ready makeup comprised of nude lipstick, fluttery lashes and warm bronzer.

© Instagram Helen recently rocked another gorgeous dress

Fellow BBC Morning Live presenter, Gethin Jones, commented with a light-hearted quip: "Lush place! Good ironing." One fan penned: "Simply stunning lad," alongside a flame emoji. A second wrote: "Just naturally beautiful," alongside a red love heart emoji.

When Helen isn't thrilling fans on their screens, she is a doting mother to her three children, Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and baby Elsie, one. Ernie celebrated his birthday on Monday, and mum Helen marked the occasion with a sweet photo of her little one.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother

Alongside a sweet photo of her eldest as a toddler, she wrote: "Eight years of adventures with you. So many tales I could tell from running into the sea as soon as you could walk, to joining ladies on mobility scooters, to introducing me to friends you make on flights and you stripping off to get in every water fountain you saw when we lived in France. Life with you is never dull. Never change. To everyone who crosses paths with our Ernie and says “he’s spirited” you’re welcome #happybirthday #proud #mumofboys #babyboy."

Helen shares her three children with her ex, Richie Myler. The couple split in April 2022, just four months after welcoming their youngest, Elsie. Since the breakup, Richie has gone on to welcome his first child with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Leeds Rhino president, Andrew Thirkill. Richie has played for the aforementioned Rugby League team since 2018.