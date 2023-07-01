Blake Lively teases potential project away from home after latest business move

Blake Lively may have teased more change for her Betty Buzz brand in a recent post she shared on social media. The Shallows star – who is married to fellow celebrity business icon as well as actor Ryan Reynolds – was celebrating a kind post made about her latest business development (the launch of Betty Booze) when she might have hinted at further change for the company.

In the post which she reshared on her Instagram story, the Betty Booze fan shared their desire for Blake's company to begin trading overseas in Australia. And while it's likely the 35-year-old's comment "Love this" was more in relation to the fan's general support for her brand's foray into making alcoholic beverages as well as mixers, it is possible she may also have been hinting at expanding to trading elsewhere.

© Blake Lively on Instagram The Instagram story which Blake reshared on Friday

Ryan and Blake have recently shared a week of exciting business-related announcements. Earlier in June, the Deadpool actor announced the creation of his very own TV channel Maximum Effort via the streaming service Fubo. Then, later in the month he announced that it would begin showing six hours of Welsh-language shows to capitalize on the enthusiastic support being shown in the US and around the world for his and his friend Rob McElhenny's Wales-based soccer team Wrexham.

© Getty Blake and Ryan spotted in Wales cheering on Wrexham

Blake's Betty Buzz brand was announced as one of the team's official sponsors in May 2023, showing just how much the couple enjoy sharing their business success with each other. "New league, new look," Blake penned alongside the announcement, making reference to how the town's men's team had just successfully won the national league in which they'd been competing in for many years, and would now be heading to play in League Two next season.

WATCH: Blake shows off Wrexham's new Betty Buzz inspired training kit

Another of Ryan's new TV channel's programming plans is the creation of the series Bedtime Stories, which he revealed was partly inspired by his and Blake's recent welcoming of another child. "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child," he said in a tongue-in-cheek manner while promoting the first trailer for the show on his Instagram.

The Hollywood stars are proud parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and their new baby whose gender and name they have decided to keep private for now. The couple's new-born has however made rare appearances with their parents as they celebrate their projects such as Ryan's soccer team's success at winning a promotion earlier this year.

Blake's latest focus on her drinks brand comes after production on her next acting project, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us was announced to be halting until the end of the Writers Guild of America's strike. "Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production," an email sent by the film's studio's director Justin Baldoni (and seen by Deadline) read.