Holly Willoughby reveals different summer plans with her three kids and husband Dan Baldwin

It may only be July, but Holly Willoughby has had quite the year filled with ups and downs. At the end of last year she and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield were still recovering from "queue-gate" and just last month, the duo were back in the spotlight after Phillip's affair with a young co-worker came to light.

So it's no surprise that the 42-year-old is ready for the summer holidays and is taking a new approach to enjoy them a bit more.

In her weekly newsletter to her Wylde Moon subscribers, which is sent out every Monday afternoon, the presenter revealed that she and her family are hoping to "be more fluid this summer" and is "determined not to plan too many activities".

"The start of July means that the school holidays are in sight. I'm really looking forward to kids not having to set alarms," she wrote.

"Having been 'on the clock' for most of the year, now that they're older I just want them to sleep for as long as their internal body clocks need them too. It's so important for them."

She continued: "In a similar vein, I'm determined not to plan too many activities so that we can all be more fluid this summer. I think as parents, we put so much pressure on ourselves to fill every minute with activities to occupy the kids, we lose sight of the fact that school holidays are actually an important time for them to recharge their batteries. These summer weeks offer crucial time out from the unrelenting routine and learning expectation that school brings."

The mother-of-three went on to reveal that she has "finally" realised it's OK for her kids to be bored.

"Being bored gives them (and me!) the time and headspace to refresh and regenerate. If you have any tips for how you manage the school holidays I'm all ears. And I'll let you know how we all get on in September!" she added.

In the past, Holly and her family have travelled around Europe, and have enjoyed summer holidays in St Tropez and Portugal.

Last year, however, on her lifestyle brand's website, she revealed that what she enjoys the most about summer holidays is cooking, being engrossed in a good book, a "guilt-free" lie in, but most importantly "uninterrupted" time with her loved ones.

She wrote: "To experience bliss will mean something different to everyone. For me it is very simple. It means slowing down…almost to a complete stop; it's uninterrupted time spent with my family; it's cooking our favourite meal; it's having the headspace to be transported by a good book; it's a guilt-free lie-in mid-week!

"When the kids finally break up for the summer holidays in July, the hustle and bustle of September feels like lightyears away, but each year these precious summer weeks whiz by faster and faster. I, for one, am making the most of the incredible weather we’re having this summer and doing my best to plan pockets of time where Dan, the kids and can I have fun together."