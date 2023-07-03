This Morning's Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with photo about son Chester

Holly Willoughby sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shone a light on her son Chester's creative side.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mother-of-three, 42, posted a snapshot of Chester's imaginative piece of artwork featuring a figure crafted from tinfoil standing upright on an A4 sheet of paper.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby allows 8-year-old son to cut her hair - watch

In the background, Chester, eight, added dimension to his piece with some careful shading to create the illusion of a shadow.

Impressed by her son's creative efforts, Holly penned in her caption: "This might be my favourite yet Chester… #shadows," followed by a trio of heart emojis.

© Instagram Holly shared the sweetest update

Fans and friends adored Holly's sweet family update, with one writing: "Boy clearly has talent," while a second noted: "How clever is Chester. That looks great."

A third enthused: "Very talented young lad," and a fourth sweetly added: "Future Banksy in the sculpture world."

In the wholesome update, Holly chose not to include her son's face. The TV star frequently conceals her children's identities in a bid to protect their privacy.

Defending her parenting decision, Holly said on This Morning in 2021: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

Holly rarely shares photos of her children

As well as Chester, Holly is also a doting mother to son Harry, 14, and daughter, Belle, 12. She shares her three children with her TV producer husband, Dan Baldwin. The blonde beauty met her beau whilst working on the children's entertainment show Ministry Of Mayhem back in 2004.

© Instagram Holly and Chester sharing a sweet moment

Dan popped the question in 2006 whilst Holly was in the bathtub. "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock," she told The Mirror back in 2007.

The smitten couple went on to exchange vows on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church. They subsequently hosted their wedding reception at Amberley Castle – a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

© Getty The duo share three children together

Speaking about the secret to her happy relationship, the Dancing on Ice host revealed how she and Dan deal with each other's weaknesses. "Support is everything in mine and Dan’s relationship," she told Red magazine in 2020.

"He's very solid ground; he is where I fall. And he knows when something is wrong – it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course, he has weaknesses; we both do. The key is holding up each other's strengths and not poking at each other's weaknesses."