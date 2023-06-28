Holly Willoughby apologises to fans as she makes Glastonbury confession

This Morning's Holly Willoughby enjoyed an incredible weekend at Glastonbury with her husband Dan Baldwin and her friends and has now opened up about her experience, revealing it made her "feel 20 again".

Writing in her Wylde Moon newsletter, which she delivered to her subscribers a day late due to recovering from her weekend away, the 42-year-old presenter also admitted that she danced like a "lunatic" during "three amazing days" and detailed why watching Elton John's set on Sunday was so special to her and her husband of 15 years.

Holly shared a photo of herself at Glastonbury on her latest newsletter

Holly began her newsletter by apologising for delaying her weekly update. "Hi, how're you feeling today? So sorry I’m a day late with this newsletter, but I went to Glastonbury for the first time in years and made the most of every minute," she wrote.

She continued: "Just what is it about going to a festival that makes you feel about 20 again? There's something so freeing about it…as if you've entered a world that encourages you to leave life's worries and responsibilities at the gate and let your hair down. I spent three amazing days with incredible friends, listening to some of the best musicians on the planet – all whilst dancing like lunatics. "

© Instagram Holly shared a photo of her and Dan enjoying one of the acts

Holly went on to talk about some of the headlining acts, such as Lewis Capaldi, confessing that "the crowd singing back to Lewis Capaldi on Saturday was probably one of the most touching moments of the weekend."

Of Elton's set, Holly admitted it was "so humbling" to be part of the crowd who witnessed his farewell show. "'I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues' is such a special song for Dan and I and I'm filled with nostalgic warmth when I remember all the moments we've listened to it together. Pure magic," she added.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby partied with friends

In her final words about the festival, Holly admitted she had watched all sets until late in the night to be able to enjoy the moon "move through her phases," and all the dancing and staying up late certainly had its consequences, as Holly confessed upon her return to This Morning.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-three appeared to have a sore throat and when quizzed about it by her co-star Craig Doyle, Holly admitted: "I blame Elton John for this," the 42-year-old joked, "because, did you see him on stage? It was just so amazing [...] the whole weekend was incredible but to finish on this moment – and I sang my socks off – and now I sound like this."