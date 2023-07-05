David Beckham says he is a proud member of the Jewish community in rare family statement

There are several famous figures who are openly proud of their Jewish heritage. Adam Sandler, David Schwimmer, Billy Joel, Natalie Portman, Sacha Baron Cohen, Barbra Streisand - the list goes on. Yet, another star has revealed all about his Jewish background, and the community has welcomed him in with open (matzah ball-armed) arms.

On Monday, David Beckham addressed an excited crowd at St Johns Wood synagogue where he fondly discussed his cultural heritage. During the public conversation with producer Ben Winston, the former Manchester United star noted: "I am part of the Jewish community and I am proud to say it."

Touching on his family’s bloodline, in particular that of his maternal grandfather, her also said: “My grandfather always made sure we would keep up with certain traditions. We went to bar mitzvahs and weddings and I would wear a kippah. Every Saturday morning, I used to go to see my grandfather – you’d walk in the house to my grandmother preparing chicken soup and matzah balls and latkes. We always kept to those traditions, it was always about the family coming together and spending time together."

During the discussion hosted in front of 700 shul attendees, David also tested out his language skills, reading a prayer in Hebrew.

Over the years, we have seen Judaism become a core part of the Beckham’s family life. David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz back in April 2021. The actress hails from a Jewish family, and the two incorporated Jewish traditions into the Miami-based bash.

© Getty Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were wed in a Jewish ceremony

As the master of ceremonies, dad David read a Jewish blessing at the event, honouring both his own and Nicola’s ancestry.

David Beckham's maternal grandfather was Jewish

Brooklyn wore yarmulke for the big day, which also included a huppah, glass-breaking (everyone’s favourite part) and the signing of a ketubah. Brooklyn has since had a Star of David tattooed on his hand to honour his wife’s heritage.

David and Victoria previously both had Hebrew tattoos, which they got on their sixth wedding anniversary. The inking read: “I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine,” from the Song of Solomon.

© Getty Victoria Beckham's Hebrew back tattoo

Nicola often takes to social media to mark Jewish holidays and celebrations with her family. Previously, she has allowed a glimpse inside her Hanukkah celebrations, complete with candles and silver menorahs.