Jennifer Hudson is currently soaking up the sights of London and looks like the ultimate diva doing so.

The talk show host teased fans with a glimpse into her city break with a video and photos she posted on Instagram.

Jennifer rocked a pair of wet-look pants, a casual white T-shirt and a black jacket for her outing in the English capital.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson shares glimpse inside majestic home

Posing outside the V & A's Diva Summer Exhibition, the singer, 41, then brought her fans inside to see parts of the impressive display. While her fans loved her incognito look - which she'd completed with a pair of dark sunglasses and a baseball cap - they were eager to see who she was with.

A man's voice could be heard behind the camera and Jennifer's social media followers wondered if it might be her reported boyfriend, Common, 51.

"That sounds like Common," wrote one, while a second asked: "Is Common with you?" The pair are yet to confirm their romance but they've reportedly been dating for several months.

In fact, Jennifer's post comes amid a Daily Mail exclusive which claims the rapper is in the UK with her. The outlet claims they flew into London separately but reunited over the weekend to watch the West End show, A Strange Loop.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer and Common are reportedly dating

The pair even posed for pictures backstage with cast members after the show, according to the publication.

Jennifer prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight, and that includes her 13-year-old son, David Otunga Jr. - who she shares with her ex-fiancé David Otunga.

© Instagram Jennifer's son is getting so tall

However, recently he's been making more of an appearance on her social media, much to the delight of her fans.

Over the past few weeks, the notoriously private singer has shared several snapshots of her beloved child, to mark special milestones in his life.

© Getty Images Jennifer is private about her personal life

He graduated from middle school earlier in June, and the proud mom shared some lovely photos from his school ceremony, showing him towering over his mother while dressed in his graduation outfit.

While David has been kept out of the spotlight, his kind personality was highlighted on his mother's talk show last year.

© Instagram David Jr. is officially a teenager and middle school graduate!

Chef Michael Airhart of Taste for the Homeless – which provides meals for those in need in Chicago – visited The Jennifer Hudson Show, and revealed the young teen's generosity when he volunteered for his organization.

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer is very proud of David Otunga Jr.

The chef noted that David did not disclose who his famous mom was when he volunteered, and said: "He has been helping me for a while," adding: "He has a pure heart of gold, and when I say, and I'm not making this up, you know people to have that heart of gold… He was determined to serve the less fortunate. I didn't have to say nothing."