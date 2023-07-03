Michael Jordan has strong reaction to Larsa Pippen, 48, dating his son Marcus, 32 – details

Larsa Pippen may feel she's in a "great place" with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan's famous family, but his dad, basketball G.O.A.T Michael Jordan, seems to be on a completely different page.

Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, were first romantically linked to each other towards the tail end of 2022, and quickly sparked a mixed reaction from netizens over both their substantial age gap and bizarre connection.

The Real Housewives of Miami star's ex-husband is Scottie Pippen, famously Marcus' dad's Chicago Bulls teammate and former close friend.

Though Larsa had previously claimed that she and Marcus had his family's blessing, there's always two sides to every story, and Michael has made that abundantly clear.

While leaving a dinner in Paris' Matignon club, the NBA legend, 60, was asked in a video shared by PageSix what his thoughts were on his son's relationship with Larsa. When asked if he approved, he gave a resounding "No!"

As he hopped into his black van, he was once again asked: "You don't approve?" after which he simply nodded his head no.

© Getty Michael and Scottie were teammates in Chicago from 1987 to 1993 and again from 1995 to 1998

Michael's confirmed disapproval of the relationship comes after Larsa maintained there was no ill will with the Jordan family during a February appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

"I feel like we're in a great place. We motivate each other. We're really happy being together. And I feel like that's the most important thing," she said, and even revealed: "We've spent holidays together, and it's good," before insisting: "We're in a great place."

© Getty Larsa and Marcus have been dating for several months

Larsa was previously married to Scottie for over 20 years. The two tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23, and Scottie, who was at the height of his career with the Bulls, was 32. They first filed for divorce in 2016, though they later reconciled. They filed for divorce a second and last time the following year, and finalized the divorce in December 2021.

Together they had children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14; Scottie previously welcomed daughter Taylor, 28, with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby, and Sierra, 27, with ex-girlfriend Yvette Deleone.

© Getty Larsa and Scottie filed for divorce twice, before ultimately finalizing their split in 2021

His firstborn, son Antron – who she shared with ex-wife Karen McCollum – passed away at the age of 33 on April 2021, and Taylor's twin sister Tyler died soon after their birth in 1994.

© Getty The former couple had four kids together

As for Larsa's kids, Scotty Jr. followed in his dad's footsteps and in 2022, he signed with the Los Angeles Laker. His brother Preston graduated high school in 2021 and has kept a low profile since then. Justin has tried his hand at both modeling and basketball, and the youngest, Sophia – whose godmother is Larsa's estranged bestie Kim Kardashian – seems to have a passion for dancing, and appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

Meanwhile, their older half-sister Taylor works in finance, and according to her LinkedIn page she is a vice president at JPMorgan Chase, while Sierra, who attended the University of Iowa, keeps a low profile and little is known about what she's up to.