Larsa Pippen, 49, rocks slinky lingerie in jaw-dropping picture that gets fans talking

Larsa Pippen has wowed fans with a stunning new Instagram post that features the Real Housewives Of Miami star in baby pink lingerie for her 49th birthday.

"Of course I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this age before," she captioned the post which saw her posing on her knees on a white bedspread. Her dark hair was curled and fell over one shoulder, while she rocked a smokey eye look as she gazed into the camera.

The bra featured a lace detailing around the cups, while it appeared the thong also featured matching detailing.

The reality TV star's new look caught the attention of fans and friends, as one wrote: "Happy Birthday honey!!! Keep living on your own terms!"

Caroline Stanbury, of Real Housewives of Dubai, encouraged Lara to "keep shining," as others shared their concerns over what Larsa's children may think of their mother's new look.

The Bravo star was previously married to Scottie Pippen; they wed in 1997, and decided to part ways in 2016, only to reconcile before calling time on their romance again in 2018 citing "irreconcilable differences".

Together they welcomed four children – sons Scottie Jr, 22, Preston, 20, and Justin, 15, and daughter Sofia, 14. In 2022 Scottie Jr signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, following in his father's footsteps, while Preston keeps a low profile after graduating in 2021. Justin has tried his hand at both modeling and basketball, and the youngest, Sofia appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018; Sofia's godmother is Larsa's estranged best friend Kim Kardashian.

Larsa Pippin with ex-husband Scottie Pippen

The pair allegedly fell out over Kim's belief that Larsa "knew too much" about her crumbling marriage to ex-husband Kanye West.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," Larsa once admitted during an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami.

"I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened."

© Eric McCandless Kim is Larsa's daughter's godmother

She has recently been dating 32-year-old Marcus Jordan – the son of Michael Jordan, a former close friend of the family after Michael and Scottie played together with the Chicago Bulls. But although Larsa alleged that the Jordan family were okay with their romance, former NBA star Moichael made it clear he was not in agreement when, leaving a dinner in Paris' Matignon club, the 60-year-old answered with a resounding "no" when paparazzi asked if he approved.

In a video shared by PageSix, it was clear he was then asked a second time: "You don't approve?" after which he simply nodded his head no.

© Getty Images Larsa is dating Marcus Jordan

In February, Larsa insisted that she and Marcus were "in a great place".

"We motivate each other. We're really happy being together. And I feel like that's the most important thing," she said, and even revealed: "We've spent holidays together, and it's good."