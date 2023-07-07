No charges will be filed after Britney Spears alleged assault by NBA player's security

No charges will be filed in Las Vergas following an investigation into an altercation between Britney Spears and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s security team on July 5.

Las Vegas police confirmed on Friday July 7 that the pop star had inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when her arm was pushed away from the basketball player.

Surveillance footage, which is now available on social media, "showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder," reads the police report. "When she touched the player (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face."

© Frazer Harrison Britney alleged assault by the security team

The director of team security for the Spurs, Damian Smith, was listed on the original police report as the person who slapped Britney.

Britney had initially alleged battery when filing the police report. The singer was in Las Vegas with her husband Sam Asghari when she approached the NBA player from behind and tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. She said she had seen him earlier in the day at the ARIA Hotel and when she saw him outside Catch restaurant wanted to say hello.

© Arturo Holmes Victor Wembanyama was in Vegas ahead of his first game

However, his security detail instead slapped her arm away, and she caught herself in the face. Hours after the incident was first reported by TMZ, Britney took to social media to share a statement with fans.

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night," she wrote.

She then noted: "I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them. This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it's out there already. However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."

On Thursday Victor, who is known as Wemby, didn't name Britney but claimed that he "didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and we said, 'don’t stop'".

"But that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. So I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, though, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I kept walking, enjoyed a nice dinner," he said.

Victor, 19, was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, after playing for three professional French teams since 2019. At seven feet and five inches tall, or 2.26 meters he is the tallest active NBA player in the 2023-2024 season and the ninth tallest of all time. Spurs first game of the new season is on Friday July 7 2023 against the Charlotte Hornets at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center.