Everything you need to know about Elton John's jaw-dropping £450 million fortune

Sir Elton John charmed a 180,000-strong crowd on Sunday as he took to the Pyramid Stage to perform at Glastonbury.

The staggering turnout was undoubtedly a true reflection of the hitmaker's immense popularity. Indeed, the 76-year-old British singer is a music superstar with an impressive career spanning 50 years.

From his iconic tinted glasses to his chart-topping hits such as 'Rocket Man' and 'I'm Still Standing', Sir Elton is very much a force to be reckoned with on a global scale.

© Getty Elton has netted millions

Sir Elton has a jaw-dropping net worth, covering everything from his impressive property portfolio to his lucrative musical career.

What is Elton John's net worth?

As one of the best-selling artists of all time, it may come as no surprise to learn that Sir Elton has a reported net worth of £450 million. He currently ranks as the 309th richest person in the UK on The Sunday Times Rich List 2023.

How much does Elton make from his music?

With record sales of over 300 million worldwide, 50 Top 40 hits on the UK Singles Charts and five Brit Awards, Elton has made a mint from his mind boggling musical talent.

It's believed he still profits around £20 million per year from royalties alone.

© Getty Elton wearing his famous platform boots in 1972

His worldwide Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has become the highest-grossing tour of all time, raking in £649.1 million from its eight legs and 278 concerts. The ongoing tour kicked off in September 2018 and will come to a close in July this year.

Inside Elton's property portfolio

Sir Elton, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, boasts a plethora of ultra-luxe homes around the world. In the UK, the singer owns two breathtaking properties: a traditional property in Windsor and a swanky mansion in Holland Park, London.

Across the pond, the 'Cold Heart' hitmaker has two neighbouring homes in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and it is where the singer isolated with his husband David Furnish and their two sons during lockdown.

© Getty Elton and David wed in 2014

Los Angeles isn't the only US city where Sir Elton has a residence. Back in 1993, the singer bought his first US home in Atlanta – a condo on the 36th floor of a high-rise building. "I like that Southern hospitality. Everyone is incredibly courteous and friendly," Sir Elton told Architectural Digest of his decision to buy a home there.

In Nice, France, Elton owns a 1920s villa complete with large gardens, a pool and vast art and china collections. The property is thought to be worth more than £15 million.

© Getty Prince Harry shares a close bond with Elton

The property has played host to numerous celebrity friends, including the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stayed at Elton's home with their son Archie back in 2019.

And to top it all off, it's thought that Sir Elton owns a one-bedroom apartment in a 17th-century palazzo on the island of Giudecca in Venice.

How much does Elton make from merchandise?

The singer has an official online merchandise store selling everything from £15 light up glasses to £2,150 limited edition fine art prints. Whilst we don't know exactly how much Elton pockets from his merchandise, we imagine he takes home a small fortune…

© Getty Images The singer is a global hit

Did Elton make any money from Rocketman?

Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman was an instant hit in the box office when it was released in May 2019. The Sir Elton John biopic made £5.4m in its first five days at the UK box office. Within the first three months of its launch, the film accrued $28.7 million in the UK of the movie's $89.9 million foreign earnings.

© Getty Elton shot to fame in the 70s

And with Elton serving as an Executive Producer on the film, we can be certain that the singer made a killing.

What has Elton said about handing over his fortune to sons Zachary and Elijah?

Whilst Elton has spent the past 50 years creating a giant fortune, the singer has been incredibly open about his plans for sons Zachary and Elijah.

© Getty The singer is a father-of-two

In 2016, he revealed that he will only be giving a small portion of his hard-earned cash to his children. Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "It's terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life.

"You have to have some semblance of normality, some respect for money, some respect for work."

© Getty Zachary and Elijah won't inherit their dad's massive fortune

The singer, who grew up on a council estate in Middlesex, went on to say: "They have to do chores in the house – take their plates to be cleaned, help in the kitchen, tidy their rooms and help in the garden, and each time they do they get a little star to put on these charts they've made."

This isn't the first time the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker has spoken openly about inheritance. During an appearance on Radio 6, Sir Elton explained: "I mean they're spoilt enough as it is by living the way they do; but if they want a new car they're going to have to pay for it, and they're going to have the second hand car to start with – that's what I had. They have to have a sense of value."

Elton's philanthropic work

Sir Elton ranks amongst some of the most generous donors in the UK. According to a report conducted by Activity Superstore 2018, the singer featured 13th on the top 20 list for total donations with £301 million in contributions.

© Getty Elton John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998

In 2008/9 he donated a whopping £41.9 million, while in 2017, he contributed £24.3 million. According to the data, he is the third most consistent giver in the country, featuring on The Sunday Times list for over 11 years.

Elton also featured in this year's Sunday Times Giving List where he was identified as the fourth most generous celebrity in the UK. In 2022, he reportedly donated a cool £14.7 million.

Beyond this, Elton has been recognised by the late Queen for his services to charity. In 1992 he set up the Elton John AIDS Foundation with the mission to eradicate the AIDS epidemic by 2030. To date, the foundation has saved 5 million lives and has raised more than $565 million worldwide.

© Getty Sir Elton launched his non profit organisation in 1992

In a bid to support budding musicians, Elton regularly supports students at the Royal Academy of Music (his place of study) via the Elton John Scholarship Fund.

Whilst in 2007, Elton and his husband David Furnish set up the Elton John Charitable Trust to make charitable contributions outside the world of HIV/AIDS. Since its formation, the EJCT has supported over 100 charities across a multitude of causes.

And finally, Elton champions aspiring athletes from more than 50 sports by offering annual awards of £2,000 to help them with essential training and competition costs.

Elton's jaw-dropping car collection

Elton is a bona fide petrol head! During his lifetime, the talented pianist has owned an envy-inducing array of highly sought after cars including numerous Bentleys, Aston Martins and Ferraris.

The most expensive car to have existed in Elton's flashy collection? The 1972 Ferrari Daytona. Sir Elton reportedly owned the car for just three years before later selling it to purchase something new. The vehicle is now thought to be worth an eye-watering $528,100. Wowzah.