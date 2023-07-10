Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell didn't have the Monday blues at the start of the week - far from it!

The Overload actor ended the weekend on a high, as he celebrated his 37th birthday on July 10.

Wyatt is one of the only members of his famous family who isn't on social media, but will no doubt enjoy celebrating in private with his wife, actress Meredith Hagner, and their young son Buddy, who was born at the end of 2020.

Wyatt is the only child of Goldie and Kurt, and has three adoring older siblings - Boston Russell from his father's side, and Oliver and Kate Hudson from his mom's side.

Wyatt's birthday is just a day after his nephew Bingham Bellamy's, the son of his sister Kate and her ex Matt Bellamy.

© Jonathan Leibson Wyatt Russell with mom Goldie Hawn

The pre-teen was celebrated by his famous mom on social media in a heartfelt tribute posted on Sunday, which featured a number of family photos and videos of her child from over the years.

Wyatt loves nothing more than spending time with his family, and while he rarely gives interviews, he spoke out about fatherhood during a previous interview on Good Morning America.

© Getty Wyatt and wife Meredith have been married since September 2019

"It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

Meanwhile, Meredith has shared several photos of Buddy on her social media, being careful not to show any pictures of his face in order to protect his privacy.

© Photo: Getty Images Wyatt with his famous mom and dad

The 35-year-old most recently shared a cute picture of the little boy enjoying his first ever hot chocolate at a local cafe.

She also posted pictures of him to mark Mother's Day, as she detailed the joys of motherhood. She chose to share a photo of her son holding onto her hands while sitting in a sling.

© Steve Granitz Goldie Hawns' family are incredibly close

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly.

Goldie Hawn with son Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner

"It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

