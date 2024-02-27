Goldie Hawn's family are goals as Kate Hudson and sister-in-laws pose in ultra-glam mirror selfie

Goldie Hawn is the matriarch of her very talented family of actors, and they are all incredibly close.

This was made apparent once again this week, when her son Oliver Hudson's wife, Erinn, celebrated her birthday.

To mark the occasion, Meredith Hagner, who is married to Wyatt Russell, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself, Erinn, and Kate Hudson, posing in the mirror.

The trio could have passed for sisters, and all looked stylish dressed in evening gowns as they attended a fancy event.

The throwback picture had been taken while Meredith was pregnant, and she posed in the middle of the three women, showcasing her growing bump.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-laws Erinn and Meredith, and daughter Kate Hudson, are incredibly close

In the caption, the actress wrote: "Happy birthday to my absolute smokeshow of a sister-in-law who also happens to be a therapist, model, comedian, killer mom, personal hype man. The list goes on. Could I be any luckier?!"

Erinn has been married to Oliver Hudson since 2006 and the couple share three children - Bohdi, Wilder and Rio.

© Photo: Getty Images Erinn is married to Oliver Hudson

She has a close bond with both sister-in-law Meredith (who has been married into the famous family since 2019) and Kate.

Goldie shares Oliver and Kate with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Wyatt with her long-term partner Kurt Russell.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been going out since 1983

The happy couple love nothing more than spending time together, but they are confident that there are no plans for them to get married. The subject has been raised during several interviews in the past, most memorably during Goldie's appearance on UK talk show, Loose Women, back in 2015.

During her appearance, the First Wives Club actress was asked why she hadn't married Kurt after all their years together. She replied: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

© Getty Kate and Meredith share a very close bond

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. "For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Goldie and Kurt's first date in 1983 was to the Playboy Club where they learnt how to dance. After being asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," on Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January 2023, Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

© Steve Granitz Goldie and Kurt and their famous family

The First Wives Club actress previously revealed the secret to her long-lasting relationship with Kurt too, telling E! News that it was all to do with having separate bathrooms.

She said: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms." The couple are have come along way since the early years of their relationship.

After welcoming their only child together in 1986, their family is forever expanding, and to date, they have eight grandchildren who they dote on. Their youngest, Boone Joseph Russell, was born on February 13.

