Britney Spears prepares to tell all, forthcoming memoir 'Woman in Me' confirmed – details

Since the end of her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has not been one to hold back when it comes to detailing the abuse she faced at the hands of her family – and others – growing up as a child star and into the iconic pop-star she is now.

The songstress left the world both heartbroken yet captivated when in 2021, she gave a defiant speech in front of a Los Angeles court as she fought for the conservatorship at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears, to be absolved.

Still, there's much more yet to uncover about the star's life, and she is ready to tell it all like never before in her new memoir.

Britney will tell her life story by way of her new book, The Woman in Me, which is available for pre-order now and will be released on October 24 of this year.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the memoir, and its Senior Vice President and Publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom, said in a press release: "Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery."

She promised: "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year," before maintaining: "We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

According to the statement from Gallery Books, fans can expect the memoir to reveal "for the first time her incredible journey – and strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

It further read: "Spears' groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."

© Getty Britney was freed from her conservatorship in the fall of 2021

Ultimately, The Woman in Me is "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

© Getty The star became estranged from her family; pictured here with her dad Jamie, bother Bryan, sister Jamie-Lynn, and mom Lynne in 2003

Back in 2021, Britney gave an impassioned, nearly 30-minute speech recalling the harrowing and traumatizing details of her conservatorship and stolen freedom.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," she said at the time, before revealing: "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day.

© Getty Britney's last time on stage was during her Piece of Me tour

"The people who did this to me should not be able to walk away so easily," she maintained, as she recounted being threatened into going through with her 2018 tour, Piece of Me.

© Getty Britney and her husband Sam Asghari married a year after her conservatorship ended

She also recalled being accused of not taking her daily medication and instead being drugged with lithium, as she said: "He took me off my normal meds I've been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months."

In the two years since the end of the conservatorship, Britney has not fully returned to the spotlight. Notable exceptions included her star-studded wedding to Sam Asghari, which was attended by Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez and others, the release of her duet 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John, and her frequent social media posts that range from dancing videos to rare insight into her personal life.