Janette Manrara inundated with support as she shares huge news: 'Can't believe I'm announcing this'

Janette Manrara has had a busy year with the former Strictly Come Dancing professional welcoming a baby daughter and continuing with her presenting gigs on Morning Live and It Takes Two.

On Thursday, the mum-of-one took to Instagram to reveal that she had written a book, Tiny Dancer, Big World, and she looked magical in a tentative cover image as she posed against a blue and pink background in a white slip dress, while she wore her signature brunette locks down with a bright face of makeup as she beamed for the camera.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in heart-melting mother-daughter moment

In a lengthy caption explaining her novel, she penned: "I cannot believe I'm actually announcing this but… I HAVE A BOOK COMING SOON!!! I'm an author!! Still pinching myself at the thought!! Releasing a book has been a long time dream of mine and to finally share the news of it on my 40th Birthday is a great present to me!"

The last couple of years I have been doing a lot of work on myself, and I have also received a certification in well-being. Turning 40 today, I have never felt more aware of who I am, or felt better about how to deal with all of life ups and downs; all while still learning and growing daily."

Janette shared the exciting news View post on Instagram

She continued: "I wanted to share with everyone a book that feels like a best friend or a big sister; sharing everything I've learnt so far for readers to apply to their own lives, while at the same time sharing snippets of my own life’s journey. I hope this book will create many smiles, inspire thoughts of joy, and help you navigate the world we live in with courage and light in your heart always.

"Thank you to @wmcollinsbooks for believing in this book and allowing me to share it with everyone! It is truly wonderful to have your support! Visit the link in my bio for pre-orders!"

© Instagram Janette is a doting mum to her baby girl

Her fans were over the moon with the sensational announcement, as her It Takes Two co-presenter, Joanne Clifton enthused: "This is amazing! And HAPPY BIRTHDAY SCORPIO SIS! Welcome to the 40 club!" while a second added: "Congratulations Janette! What a fabulous 40th gift to yourself. Happy birthday and welcome to the 40's."

A third posted: "This is amazing, congratulations girl so proud of you," and a fourth said: "I am crying on my train, so proud of you," while a fifth wrote: "Happy birthday from a fellow nearly 40 woman (19 days to go!) who is deep in my own writing journey! Look forward to reading this."

© Instagram The star often shares insights into her life as a parent

It might end up being a busy 2024 for Janette as well, as the dancer hasn't ruled out the possibility of welcoming a second child with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

"Who knows what will happen next year? We'd love for Lyra to have a brother or sister," the dancer teased in Prima's December issue. "You never know. You pray for it, and hopefully it will happen," added Aljaz. "We obviously want more children, but after the process we went through to have Lyra, you quickly learn there are never any guarantees in life."

© Instagram Is a second child on the cards for Janette and Aljaz?

On becoming a first-time mother, Janette gushed: "I still can't believe I'm a mum. I remember sitting at It Takes Two a couple of years ago saying, 'Hopefully we fall pregnant, hopefully, we can conceive,' and then I'd take another test and it would be negative again, so it got to the point where we thought we'd have to deal with different ways of doing this.

DISCOVER: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's unconventional living arrangements with daughter Lyra revealed

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara makes heartbreaking confession about 'mum shaming' following the birth of her baby girl Lyra

"We went through the whole process of IVF. I took the hormones, we did the tests and I was about to start the injections – and then Lyra decided to pop up."