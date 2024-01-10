Emily Andre 'so proud' as she unveils major new project - fans react

Emily Andre thrilled fans on Tuesday with a very exciting announcement. Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a video of herself unwrapping the first copy of her new children's book called Healthy Mind Happy You, How To Take Care Of Your Mental Health.

In the clip, the brunette beauty could be heard saying: "Is it going to explode? Oh, I know what it is… oh my gosh… book number three. That just made my day. Love that". Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Emily Andre shares a glimpse of her latest children’s book

Sharing a further glimpse of her latest work, Emily wrote in her caption: "I had to share my excitement at receiving the first copy of my new children’s book Healthy Mind Happy You, How To Take Care Of Your Mental Health. The book is a helpful guide to start off those conversations about mental health and teaching kids some simple strategies to help manage when things feel difficult."

© Instagram The NHS doctor has written her third book

She finished by writing: "The book is available to preorder now, click the link in my bio. I can't wait to hear what you all think of it, I’m so proud and excited to share with you all [red heart] #childrensbooks."

© Instagram Peter and Emily are expecting their third child together

For the exciting announcement, the star, who is pregnant with her third child, dressed down in a pair of casual black leggings and a cream jumper. She wore her flowing chestnut tresses down loose and accessorised with a simple gold pendant.

Emily's fans were quick to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages. "Can't wait to have a read of this. Well done hun," wrote one, while another gushed: "Congratulations I’m sure it will be a great addition to many families!"

A third remarked: "Congratulations! This book really does look amazing!" and a fourth commented: "Is there nothing this wonderful, amazing woman cannot do… a true inspiration."

© Getty Images The loved-up couple tied the knot 2015

It's been a whirlwind year for the NHS doctor. Back in October, Emily and her husband Peter announced that they were expecting their third child together. The smitten duo, who are already proud parents to Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, shared their joyous family news over on Instagram with the sweetest image of herself clutching sonogram photos alongside husband Peter.

In their caption, they gushed: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

© Instagram The couple are already proud parents to Theo and Amelia

Whilst the couple haven't shared much of their pregnancy journey online, they have uploaded several images of Emily with her blossoming baby bump. Back in December, Emily and Peter jetted off to the United Arab Emirates where they enjoyed a blissful beach holiday with endless sea and sunshine.

Over on Instagram, Emily was quick to upload a snapshot of herself rocking a striped bikini with her feet firmly planted in the sandy shore. In the image, her growing bump was on full display peeping between a flowy white shirt which she wore unbuttoned.

The busy mum captioned the image: "Such a lovely break and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one… @peterandre."