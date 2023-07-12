Gemma Atkinson reveals calling ambulance for daughter Mia in during last weeks of pregnancy

Gemma Atkinson is currently 40 weeks pregnant and whilst counting down the moments until she meets her little boy, the actress revealed the last three weeks haven't been smooth sailing.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 38-year-old, who confessed she rarely ever gets stressed, revealed a slew of family events that occurred, one of which she explained, landed her phoning for an ambulance for their daughter Mia at one o'clock in the morning last week. See the full video below.

Gemma Atkinson calls ambulance for daughter Mia in last few weeks of pregnancy

Captioning the video, she wrote: "To give you all an insight of my peaceful maternity leave this past three weeks," she penned alongside a laughing face and facepalm emoji.

Despite the pressures at home, Gemma was incredibly upbeat when retelling the story, explaining that Mia's breathing was off but is absolutely fine now. She also revealed her two family dogs, Norman and Ollie, were a bit under the weather with one undergoing an operation and the other not responding well to medication.

Gemma assured followers the little one is fine

Following the post, the star also shared an adorable photo of a very beaming big sister-to-be, standing in her bedroom holding a gingerbread biscuit in one hand and a game in the other. Alongside the touching snap were the words: "But hey we crack on! And the fact @classycleaner left Mia food & a game on her bed has made her night [teary emoji]. It's the little things aint it," alongside a red love heart emoji."

The candid update came just after the star posed up a storm showing off her beautiful baby bump in a stunning maxi dress. The former Strictly contestant rocked the figure-hugging black cotton piece whilst out shopping with her beau Gorka Marquez.

© Instagram Gemma was positively glowing

Holding a box of cake, Gemma beamed for the camera whilst standing outside a cafe. She added an ultra-stylish pink quilted jacket to complete her off-duty maternity look. Gemma also slipped on a pair of fabulous sunglasses which she wore on top of her ponytail.

Giving her eager followers a pregnancy update in the caption, she wrote: "Still standing, still eating cake. Little man still lovely and comfy #40weeks."Gemma and Gorka shared the exciting news they were expecting their second child in January with a series of heartwarming black-and-white baby bump photos.

© Photo: Instagram Gemma shared the exciting news back in January

Alongside the touching snaps, she wrote: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."