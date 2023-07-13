Will Smith is no stranger to stunts of his own but on Thursday he shared a video of an act of extreme sport with a twist - and it got fans talking .

The I Am Legend star took to Instagram with an edited clip which can be seen in the video below.

He credited sportsperson, Gio Masters, in his caption which read: "This is what actually happened to Trevor ;-)@gio_masters @mundodovenom," and his social media followers immediately began commenting.

WATCH: Will Smith's video sparked a huge reaction from fans

"I don’t think he’s supposed to be slamming into the ground like that," wrote one, while another added: "Def didn't expect that," as a third added: "OMG" and there were strings of shocked face emojis.

However, many recognized the reference to a memorable episode of Fresh Prince of Bel Air when Hilary Banks' boyfriend, Trevor, proposes with a disastrous bungee jump on TV.

© Getty Images Will is a father to three children

Will has been gradually returning to the spotlight over the last year following his history-making, Chris Rock slap at the Oscars.

He's had the support of his family, including wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.Will recently delighted in sharing a throwback photo of them all for Father's Day.

© ROBYN BECK Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Last year, in an episode of Showtime's All the Smoke, the actor opened up about how he thought he had been doing his best parenting over the past year.

"This has been probably the greatest period of my fatherhood," he shared. "I was an OK father for my first son. I got a little bit better with Jaden. I got my sea legs with Willow and probably the last couple of years of my life I had sufficiently suffered enough to have real wisdom."

© Michael Stewart Jaden asked to be emancipated at the age of 15

He continued: "This last year with my kids has been the best parenting. If I had to say something to guide someone about it is, first and foremost, everybody sucks at the beginning.

"It's OK to not be good at it. It's OK to make mistakes and the best thing you can do for your kids is learn and grow yourself."

© Getty Images Willow and Jada share two children alongside Will's son Trey

While he has a fantastic relationship with his children now, when Jaden was 15 he asked to be emancipated from his famous father. Will and Jaden starred together in 2013's box office dud After Earth, and writing in his self-titled memoir, released in 2022, Will revealed how Jaden felt "betrayed" by his father's advice because it was Will who had "coached" his son only for the teen to be hit with "vicious" critiques and reviews."

After Earth was an abysmal box office and critical failure, and what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat.

© Instagram The family are close

"Jaden had faithfully done everything that I'd instructed him to do, and I had coached him," Will wrote."We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership.

"At fifteen years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you've hurt your kids."