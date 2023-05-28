Will Smith's daughter Willow shares cryptic message about broken heart - worried fans send support

A week after Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith shared a teary-eyed photo on social media, the ‘Whip My Hair’ singer has shared a cryptic message that has sparked even more support from fans.

Willow’s previous emotional Instagram snap in mid-May showed the singer with red, swollen eyes and a single tear rolling down her face. The picture was accompanied by the simple caption: "pantomime".

WATCH: Will Smith reacts to daughter Willow's Coachella performance

And now Willow has continued her mystery posts on Twitter, with a tweet simply reading. “When you approach a bruised heart with tenderness, the true beauty of existence opens itself.”

The poetic phrase caused a reaction among Willow’s 3.3million followers with one Twitter fan replying: “You say the most healing things.”

© Getty Willow and her parents, Will and Jada, have had some major ups and downs in recent years

Another wrote: “Love u miss u can’t wait for wherever u go,” followed by a sparkle emoji.

MORE: Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's children: Everything you need to know

MORE: Willow Smith rocks double denim for rare date night out

While the meaning of the mysterious Twitter post has yet to be revealed, it could be referring to Willow’s recent era of ups and downs which has seen some big highlights for her music career, but also very public family drama.

© Photo: Instagram Red Table talk, which Willow co-hosted with her mom and grandmother, was canceled in April

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old received the first-ever NFT accolade from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for her multi-platinum career. “I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to engage in the sacred process that is music,” she said in thanks.

© Getty Images Willow's music career has been a highlight - she even brought out her brother Jaden for her Coachella set

In another major moment, Willow took to the stage at Coachella 2023 with proud dad Will watching from the audience.

There have also been some low points, most famously dad Will causing an uproar after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars last year.

And in April, Willow’s talk show alongside mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk, was canceled by Facebook Watch after five seasons.

The show was the backdrop for quite a few Smith family revelations, including Willow’s mom Jada speaking out about her struggle with alopecia and an interview with Will himself amid rumors of cheating and a marriage split.

MORE: Why Will Smith's daughter Willow left $42m family home aged 16

MORE: Willow Smith rocks bold runway look as she supports dad Will Smith at premiere

Jada shared a hopeful reaction after the cancellation, hinting that the show could be back. "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," Jada said, adding: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."