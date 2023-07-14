Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell confirms new romance with EastEnders star Tanya Franks

Dame Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell has revealed he has found love again nearly three years after her death.

The 60-year-old is dating former EastEnders star Tanya Franks and has confessed that "life feels really good right now".

© Getty Scott Mitchell and Tanya Franks completed the London Marathon together back in 2019

Speaking to The Sun, Scott added: "We are enjoying some special time together."

Scott and Tanya have known each other for years, and it's thought they bonded back in 2019 when they trained for the London Marathon together alongside other EastEnders stars.

© Shutterstock In 2019, the pair revealed on GMB that they were running the London Marathon to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society in honour of Scott's wife Barbara Windsor and Tanya's stepfather

At the time, the pair appeared on Good Morning Britain together to talk about their motivation to take part in the London Marathon. Scott first ran the marathon back in 2019 for his wife Barbara Windsor, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014.

As for Tanya, she spoke about her stepfather, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a year before Barbara, in 2013.

Scott went on to run the marathon two more times in honour of Barbara, in 2021 and 2023, but earlier this year he admitted he wouldn't be doing it again as he looks to "focus on my future and my happiness."

© Getty The couple have known each other for years, back in November they posed alongside Martin Marquez at the press night performance of "Othello" at The National Theatre

"This is definitely my last marathon and my last time running for Babs' Army," he said, before adding: "I know I said that last time but this one really is my last one. It doesn't get easier."

He added: "For the last few years I have tried to keep Barbara's memory alive. I've done my best to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's and dementia but I think after this marathon it will be time to pull back a little."

Hinting at being ready to move on following Barbara's death, he added: "It has been really important for me to do but it's now time to focus on myself for a bit.

"I need to look after myself and focus on my future and my happiness."

When did Barbara Windsor die?

Barbara Windsor passed away in December 2020. At the time, Scott announced the sad news in a statement that read: "It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35pm on Thursday 10 December at a London care home. Her passing was from Alzheimer's/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side."

© Getty Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell were together for 27 years

Scott and Barbara had been together for 27 years, including 20 years married.

Who is Tanya Franks?

Tanya Franks is an English actress, producer and writer. The 55-year-old has had starring roles in popular TV shows such as The Bill, Broadchurch and EastEnders.

© Getty Tanya Franks has appeared on many hit shows

She first appeared in EastEnders in 2007 playing the role of Tanya Branning's (Jo Joyner) sister, Rainie Cross. She continued to play her role sporadically for many years but in 2022 she announced her departure from the show. Her final scenes aired on 29 June 2022 but she returned for a brief stint two months later.