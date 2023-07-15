Eamonn Holmes issues warning to fans after treacherous journey

Eamonn Holmes took to social media to issue a warning to fans on Friday, after he headed out on the motorway during the unexpected bout of rain Britain has been hit with this week.

The former This Morning host shared a photo of heavy rain on the roads against the backdrop of a very miserable sky from inside a car. The journalist explained the visibility was incredibly poor.

Captioning the post, he penned: "A Summer's afternoon on The M27. Visibility is very poor. Let's be careful out there [praying hands emoji]." His wife Ruth Langsford certainly wasn't happy about the sudden downpour and commented on the photo with three angry emojis 'shouting expletives'.

Eamonn's followers also weighed in, sharing countless messages to "Stay safe,". One fan looked on the bright side of the typical British weather and penned: "Perfect weather for Jim jams and La la land, take care have a wonderful weekend with Ruth and Maggie and rest of your loved ones x."

Maggie is Eamonn and Ruth's beloved dog who often features on the 63-year-old's social media account. Last week, he shared the sweetest photo of the pooch who is 14 years old and was affectionately referred to by Ruth as their: "Darling girl".

The sweet photo showed a close-up of Maggie looking off to the side. Alongside the sweet snap were the words: "Just admiring my wee friend Maggie. She's 14 years old....and for the first time, I think she's looking her age. Then again, aren't we all? [Eye roll emoji] I Love that Dog [love heart emoji]."

Earlier this year, Ruth got incredibly emotional about their furry friend on an episode of Loose Women. Whilst chatting with her fellow panellists about Coronation Street's powerful storyline involving the character Evelyn Plumber - played by Maureen Lipman - having to put down her dog Cerberus, Ruth was completely overcome with emotion.

"I can't bear it," she said. Coleen Nolan added: "Oh god you're actually going to cry. It's not even your dog, it's acting." "I know," Ruth replied. "But you know I'm a massive Corrie fan."

Coleen added: "That's because you're thinking of Maggie." "Yes!" Ruth replied. She continued: "I can't see through the tears here," whilst wiping her eyes, before adding: "She [Maureen Lipman] said it brought it all back of having to make that awful decision. My little Maggie is about 13, she's a bit grey[...] "I didn't get it before I had Maggie."

When did Eamonn and Ruth get married?

The loved-up pair the knot on 26 June 2010 after 13 years together at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire and exclusively shared their nuptials with HELLO!.

"I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire," the GB News star told HELLO! at the wedding.

For her big day, Ruth was every inch the perfect bride wearing an impeccable pearl-coloured gown by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The elevated piece was made even more special with hundreds of tiny Swarovski crystals - perfection.