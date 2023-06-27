Eamonn Holmes marks major achievement amid health woes - and Ruth Langsford is overjoyed

Ruth Langsford was quick to support her husband Eamonn Holmes when the veteran newscaster's show alongside Isabel Webster, Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, won Best Breakfast Show at the TRIC Awards.

Eamonn shared a photo of himself and his co-star at the awards ceremony, which took place on Tuesday evening, holding onto their award. Isabel looked absolutely gorgeous in an all pink outfit, with her blonde curls stretching down past her shoulder. She had a bold face of makeup, with a striking pink lip. Meanwhile, Eamonn looked super suave in a blue suit.

In his caption, Eamonn focused on the team that made the win possible, sharing: "The viewers and listeners honoured us at [the] Tric Awards with Best Breakfast Show. It's a 7 day a week operation and we are only part of it but want you to know how much we all appreciate the connection. Hopefully see you in the morning from 6 - 9.30am."

Fans were quick to respond, including Eamonn's wife, Ruth Langsford, who enthused: "What a team!" alongside a string of applauding emojis. Another close friend commented: "So pleased you deserve it."

© Instagram Eamonn and Isabel were thrilled with their success

A third added: "Oh Eamonn, you're a star, so you are! So chuffed for you all," while a fourth penned: "Yessssss! Fab news. Many congratulations. You two are brilliant on GB News."

Eamonn had been nominated for Best News Presenter alongside Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and his fellow GB News presenters Stephen Dixon and Nigel Farage, with the latter scooping the award.

© Stuart C. Wilson Eamonn needed crutches at the event

The star hasn't been able to put all of his recent health woes behind him, as he took to the pink carpet with the aid of two crutches before joining other top talent at the ceremony, including Sue Ayton and Angela Rippon.

Last month, the 63-year-old shared a photo of himself during an inversion therapy session and fans were quick to offer him their support, as well as encouragement.

© Shutterstock Eamonn and Ruth are a golden couple

"Just hanging around tonight trying to put my legs right. Stretch Armstrong," he captioned the snap, which showed him strapped to a chair whilst holding on to two cords.

Eamonn has suffered many health setbacks in the past few years. The star underwent two big operations in 2022, one to reduce pressure on a trapped sciatica nerve and another to fix a broken shoulder after a horrific fall down the stairs.

© Instagram The presenter has been battling health problems

The father-of-four previously admitted to fans that the broken shoulder was a "massive setback" in his recovery from surgery and described it as a "hellish few weeks".

He has been candid with fans during his recovery and earlier in the year, shared a glimpse inside a rehab session, and admitted that he was "desperate for results". "Hard to explain what this apparatus does ... but it's all about reawakening my Neuropathic connections. Slow progress ... but great dedication to me here. I'm so desperate for results," he wrote alongside the photo.