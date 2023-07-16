Stacey Solomon dazzles in stunning leopard print swimsuit

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon turned heads in a bold swimsuit on Saturday as she enjoyed a lavish spa trip with her lookalike sister Jemma.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the DIY queen posted a slew of snapshots and video clips giving fans a sneak peek inside her girly day out.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and kids splash around at the cottage pool

For the special occasion, Stacey, 33, donned a figure-skimming halter swimsuit featuring a bold leopard print design. The former X Factor contestant looked flawless in her one-piece which accentuated her gorgeous curves and killer legs.

She wore her platinum blonde locks in a sleek bun and accessorised with a slinky pendant necklace and a pair of simple gold hoop earrings.

© Instagram Stacey braved the cold in a dazzling swimsuit

Amongst the footage, Stacey posted a jaw-dropping video of herself plunging into an ice bath. Despite the chilly water temperature, Stacey confidently lowered herself into the pool, right up to her shoulders.

Captioning the clip, Stacey noted: "Literally us trying to use every single thing before we have to leave. Safe to say the ice plunge was not for Jemma."

Elsewhere, the TV presenter posted a candid picture of herself posing next to a mini waterfall. She could be seen beaming from ear to ear next to her sister Jemma and their two close friends.

© Instagram The TV star enjoyed a girly spa trip

Sharing an insight into their spa trip, Stacey penned: "Spa time over… The geekiest but best girls I could ever wish for. It's been two years since we came here. We need to try and do this more often. Girly days are so good for the soul. Happy Saturday everyone. Love from me and my day 1's."

Stacey's spa trip comes after her beau Joe Swash opened up about the couple's plans to become foster parents.

© Getty Stacey and Joe wed in 2022

During an appearance on Loose Women, Joe, 41, said that he and Stacey would "definitely think about" fostering children once their own brood has flown the nest.

The TV star, who shares three children with Stacey, joined Coleen Nolan, Gloria Hunniford, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards on the ITV chat show to plug his new documentary about children's social care, titled Joe Swash: Teens in Care.

© Getty Joe's mum Kiffy has been a foster carer for over 15 years

While Stacey herself hasn't spoken out about potentially welcoming foster children into their home, Joe revealed that if the couple are "physically capable" of bringing up more kids in the future then they will consider it.

"We've seen the benefits from my family and what it does and we've said if we are physically capable of doing it and we love kids, that once our kids have flown the nest and we can get rid of them, yeah, we'll definitely think about [it]," he explained.

As for whether he and Stacey would expand their existing brood, Joe hasn't ruled anything out. He said: "I'd definitely have more kids but it's not in our future yet."

Lovebirds Stacey and Joe have their hands full with three little pickles. The couple share Rex, Rose and Belle together, whilst Stacey is also a doting mother to sons Leighton, ten, and Zach, 15, from previous relationships.

Former EastEnders actor Joe, meanwhile, shares teen son Harry with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous.