Kourtney Kardashian reminisces about college years with throwback photo

Kourtney Kardashian took a trip down memory lane as she shared a snap from her college days.

The Instagram snap showed the fresh-faced reality star posing in a parking lot on campus, looking the epitome of 90s style as she teamed a black jacket with rectangular framed sunglasses.

"College Kourt. Freshman year in front of my dorm at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas 1998. Isn’t it funny how a simple photograph can bring back so many memories…" Kourtney began in the caption.

© Instagram / @kourtneykadash Kourtney as a fresh-faced freshman

She continued: "I remember @krisjenner and @cicibussey coming to visit me and I was so homesick because it was my first time living away from home.

"We would go to this little market and get salads from the salad bar, a fresh sourdough loaf, raw oatmeal raisin cookie dough and a bottle of wine and have it back at our hotel room!

"My mom and I would cry so hard every time she left me to go back or when I would leave home to go back to college. Ohhhhh the mems …"

Kourtney, now 45, began the first two years of her bachelor's in Texas, but later finished her studies at the University of Arizona, graduating with a major in theatre arts and a minor in Spanish in 2002.

It comes just days after Kourtney celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

The pair tied the knot on May 15, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California, with the bride donning a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, with a bustier style top and an embroidered heart on the bodice. A lavish religious ceremony later took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis began dating in 2021

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky, on November 4, 2023. The rocker shares daughter Alabama Luella Barker and son Landon Asher Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Barker's sweet father-son moment with baby Rocky

Meanwhile, Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign with her former long-term partner, Scott Disick.