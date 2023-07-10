Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash shares plans for more children

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash might be looking to expand their family in the future by welcoming foster children into their home.

While appearing on Loose Women on Monday, Joe, 41, revealed that he and Stacey would "definitely think about" fostering children once their own brood has flown the nest.

WATCH: Joe Swash talks fostering children with Stacey Solomon in the future

The former King of the Jungle, who shares three children with Stacey, joined Coleen Nolan, Gloria Hunniford, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards on the ITV chat show to talk about his new documentary programme about children's social care, titled Joe Swash: Teens in Care.

The 60-minute film, which airs on Tuesday 11 July at 9pm on BBC One, was a deeply personal endeavour for Joe, whose mum Kiffy has been a foster carer for over 15 years.

© ITV Joe Swash appeared on Loose Women on Monday

While Stacey herself hasn't spoken out about potentially welcoming foster children into their home, Joe revealed that if the couple are "physically capable" of bringing up more kids in the future then they will consider it.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe have an adorable family

"We've seen the benefits from my family and what it does and we've said if we are physically capable of doing it and we love kids, that once our kids have flown the nest and we can get rid of them, yeah, we'll definitely think about [it]."

As for whether he and Stacey would have any more children of their own, Joe didn't rule it out. He said: "I'd definitely have more kids but it's not in our future yet."

Joe's Loose Women appearance comes just weeks after Stacey paid tribute to her husband in a touching Instagram post.

© Getty Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

Hailing his impressive parenting skills, the 33-year-old wrote: "What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it's not easy & blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless."

She continued: "You're the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you."

The couple share three children together

"Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much, especially grateful for how much time you've taken off recently to take over at home while I'm here, there and everywhere. As hard as it is leaving some days knowing you're there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier."

© Instagram Stacey and Joe's children Rose and Rex looking adorable in blue

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are doting parents to their three children: Rex, Rose and Belle. Beyond this, Stacey is also a devoted mum to sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships. The former X-Factor star shares her eldest son with ex-partner Dean Cox, and son Leighton with her ex-fiancé, Aaron Barnham.