The Loose Women star lives in 'Pickle Cottage' in Essex with her five children and husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has wowed us with another of her sweet family photoshoots, this time with her family all dressed in blue and white outfits.

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram page at the weekend to share the charming snaps with her fans, and one photo in particular has her followers saying the same thing.

Stacey posted: "Home. Sundays with my whole world. So happy to be back from Scotland. Had a lovely lazy morning with this lot! Now we off to my big, big sister's 40th birthday… Happy Sunday Everyone. Love you all."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon daughter Rose helps mum paint her bedroom

The picture in question shows Stacey and her husband Joe Swash's children Rex, age four, and Rose, one, posing together. Rose is dressed in a blue sun dress with white T-shirt underneath and Rex wears roll-up jeans, a cream tee and light blue shirt.

Both children look so happy as they smile at the camera while sitting on the stairs. Rose's curly blonde hair is so like her big brother Rex's locks were at that age.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's children Rose and Rex dressed in blue

Stacey's fans adored the photo and couldn't believe how much the pair had grown.

One wrote: "It’s crazy how big Rose has got all of a sudden!!!" while another said: "Rex looks so grown up with his turnup jeans, what a gorgeous family!" A third commented: "Stop it, how grown up do Rex and Rose look in picture 3?"

Another asked Stacey: "Wow when did Rex grow up lol?" and one fan posted, "Looking good lady. The denim and blue colours look great on kids."

There were plenty of compliments for Stacey's main family snap which saw her standing alongside Joe and their three children, along with Stacey's sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships. Joe also has a son, Harry, age 16, from his past relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

The former X Factor singer also shared a photo of dad Joe holding baby Belle, who showed off the biggest smile for the camera. The proud father beamed as he looked down at his cheerful daughter.

© Instagram Joe Swash and his baby girl Belle

Stacey and Joe welcomed little Belle into the world in February this year.

At the time of Belle's birth, the doting parents gushed: "She's here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world...

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can't wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."