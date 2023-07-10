The 'Like a Virgin' singer was recently rushed to the hospital

Madonna has made her return to social media after a health crisis last month left her hospitalized, finally breaking her silence on her emergency and sharing an update with fans.

The singer, 64, wrote in a statement: "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.

Madonna shared a statement on Instagram after a health crisis left her hospitalized

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she continued, explaining that her mind was on only two things – her children and her upcoming The Celebration Tour.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

"I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

The singer also posted photograph from her at-home recovery

Madonna emphasized that while she would be taking some time off to recover, attendees need not fret, as tour dates would be rescheduled soon.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she said. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

"I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

The singer is being supported by her six children

Her famous friends flooded the comments section with supportive messages, with Donatella Versace writing: "We are with you all the way, Madonna. Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can't wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much."

Michelle Visage also added: "What we care about is…. YOU! You take care of you and the rest will fall in line. WE LOVE YOU," and several of her fans inundated her with simple heart emojis.

Her health scare forced her to postpone her upcoming world tour

She ended her post with a new photo of herself at home recovering, sporting a make-up free face and a band tee while letting her long blonde locks fall on one side.

The singer's health scare, the details of which remain unclear, coincides with the upcoming The Celebration Tour, a comprehensive 84-date journey set to commence on July 15 in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena.

Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, announced last week that they would need to "pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The Celebration Tour pays homage to the legendary singer's awe-inspiring career spanning over four decades and was nearly sold out globally immediately after tickets were made available.

Madonna will now begin her "Celebration World Tour" in Europe

Madonna's six children have been serving as a network of support, with all of them having been spotted visiting their mom at the hospital or at home in the last few weeks.