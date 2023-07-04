Madonna's latest major health update revealed by close friend Rosie O'Donnell

Madonna made headlines last week when it was revealed that she was battling a bacterial infection in hospital and now her close friend Rosie O'Donnell has shared an update on her health.

Taking to her social media account, the A League of Their Own, star, 61, revealed that Madonna is "good" and "recovering at home" whilst responding to fans' well wishes.

The actress penned: "She is recovering at home - she is very strong in general," to one follower who asked for an update on the pop star's current state in the comments section of a touching photo of Rosie and Madonna starring in A League of Their Own.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Remember when? #league #mo." Rosie also replied: "[red love heart] She's good," to another concerned follower asking about Madonna. The star was admitted to ICU after falling unwell with a bacterial infection on Saturday 24 June. Thankfully the star was discharged from hospital on Saturday and has since been recovering in her New York City home.

© Instagram Madonna is a doting mother of six

The sudden illness has led to the star postponing her Celebration tour which was set to launch in Vancouver, Canada on July 15. Madonna was in the final stages of rehearsals ahead of her world tour when she was hospitalized. Details of a new tour start date are yet to be announced.

The world tour was originally due to launch in 2020 before the outbreak of Covid-19.

What is wrong with Madonna?

On Wednesday last week, her manager, Guy Oseary, shocked fans with the news the star had been hospitalized with a bacterial infection. In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Where is Madonna recovering?

The pop icon is currently recovering in her lavish $32.5 million mansion on the Upper East Side.

Madonna with David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella

The luxe property boasts 13 bedrooms as well as a drawing room and an impressive kitchen. The high ceilings add to the grandeur of the abode, and we're sure the interiors are incredible thanks to Madonna's ultra-decadent taste. The fabulous family abode is complete with a 3,000-square-foot garden.

The star is a doting mother-of-six to Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella. Her sons have already been spotted outside her Manhattan home shortly before the news of her return was revealed.