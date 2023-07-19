The One Show's Alex Jones dazzles in uber-chic dress of dreams

The BBC presenter shares three children with her husband Charlie Thomson

The One Show's Alex Jones is fast becoming a go-to source of fashion inspiration, and on Tuesday, the presenter turned heads in a gorgeous, tailored midi dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three shared a glimpse of her stunning white frock which featured a pretty, belted bow, contrasting ecru buttons, and a plunging V-neck.

Alex, 46, teamed her summer-ready dress with a pair of strappy nude sandals, a chunky silver bracelet and a statement watch. She wore her brunette locks in her usual fail-safe style and accentuated her features with a palette of warm makeup.

"Wimbledon vibes. Bit late I know. Love this dress from @mango," Alex noted in her caption.

© Instagram Alex looked so glamorous in her summer dress

In the background of her snapshot, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a glimpse of what appeared to be her dressing room. Various bottles and cans of hairspray swamped the sideboard, whilst in the backdrop, racks of neatly hung clothes lined the corridors.

Alex's stunning selfie comes after she enjoyed a special weekend with her adorable children Teddy, six, Kit, four and little Annie.

For a spot of culture, the family paid a visit to The Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden.

© Instagram The presenter shared a rare photo of her son

Amongst the slew of pictures, Alex shared a precious photo of her eldest son Teddy reading a Roald Dahl classic whilst sat in Dahl's famous armchair.

In another photo, the youngster was pictured inspecting the wonderfully wacky chocolate-scented double doors.

© Instagram Annie is her mother's mini-me!

Elsewhere, Alex melted hearts with two seriously sweet images of her youngest, Annie. The tiny tot was pictured tackling a jigsaw puzzle with her older brother, Kit. The sibling duo looked so wholesome as they enjoyed a sweet bonding moment together – and we can't get over how much little Annie resembles her famous mother!

While Alex hid her daughter's face, Annie's beautiful brunette locks were on full display.

In her caption, Alex simply penned: "The most brilliant afternoon at the Roald Dahl Museum."

© Getty The couple wed in 2015

Alex shares her three children with her beau, Charlie Thomson. The couple first crossed paths at a party, and well the rest is history… After a whirlwind romance, the smitten lovebirds exchanged vows on 31 December 2015.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine about their big day, Alex said: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

© Instagram Alex shares three children with her beau Charlie

The duo went on to welcome three adorable children, with their latest addition joining the clan in August 2021.

"Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you is, on some days, insurmountable," Alex told HELLO!.

"It's so huge. But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever. In the blink of an eyelid, they will be at that stage where they're not so reliable on us anymore."