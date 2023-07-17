The One Show's Alex Jones shares rare family photos - and her mini-me daughter is so sweet

The One Show star Alex Jones is a doting mother-of-three, and on Sunday, the Welsh presenter melted hearts with a slew of rare family photos.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old shared a glimpse inside her trip to Great Missenden where she paid a visit to The Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

The BBC One sweetheart had her three adorable children in tow – and wow has little Annie grown so much! Amongst the snapshots, Alex shared a precious photo of her eldest son, Teddy, six, reading a book from the comfort of Dahl's famed writing chair.

In another photo, the youngster was pictured inspecting the wonderfully wacky chocolate-scented double doors.

© Instagram The presenter shared a rare photo of her son

Elsewhere, Alex posted a heart-warming image of her youngest daughter Annie tackling a jigsaw puzzle with her older brother, Kit, four. The sibling duo looked so wholesome as they enjoyed a sweet bonding moment together – and we can't get over how much little Annie resembles her famous mother!

In her caption, Alex simply penned: "The most brilliant afternoon at the Roald Dahl Museum."

While the presenter was quick to share numerous behind-the-scenes glimpses of her family outing, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant made sure to obscure her children's identities in a bid to protect their privacy.

© Instagram Annie is her mother's mini-me!

It's been a whirlwind year for the busy mum-of-three. Despite her hectic schedule, Alex has been incredibly honest about her husband Charlie's challenging year dominated by mental and physical health struggles.

Back in January, Alex candidly told Elizabeth Day on her How to Fail podcast: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health, and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."

© Getty Charlie has been struggling with his mental health

She went on to say: "Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again, I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.' We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?"

© Getty Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

Thankfully, Charlie appears to be in a much better position. Appearing on Gabby Logan's podcast, Midpoint, Alex revealed that her insurance broker husband has taken a number of steps to help get him to a "way better place" than he was last year.

"He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago, but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition," Alex told Gabby.

"I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn't feeling well. And he decided to take on this kind of role of, 'Right well we've got the medication but I'm going to see what else I can do to help myself.'"