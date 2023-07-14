Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are the proud parents to five children, and the family recently reached a special milestone – so they celebrated in the best way possible.

The professional chef and TV personality took to his social media to honour his eldest daughter, Poppy, who recently finished university and received her results.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son River shows off unexpected talent

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Jamie, 48, shared a photo of Jools, also 48, embracing their 21-year-old daughter as they sat and enjoyed an alfresco dinner while holidaying in the Algarve, Portugal. The caption read: "I'm very proud of my baby girl Poppy on her amazing university results today."

The father-of-five added: "Three years done & dusted @ Leeds University studying English. Well done I'm so proud of you Dad xxxx." A second snap saw Poppy holding up a mouth-watering cocktail, no doubt doing a cheer for her amazing achievement, as Jamie wrote: "Cheers Poppy congratulations."

Another photo also showed Poppy's sister, Daisy, getting involved in the festivities. The 20-year-old could be seen holding up a love-heart sign with her hands as her dad wrote: "With a little extra love from Daisy."

MORE: Jamie and Jools Oliver are ageless in unearthed romantic photo – SEE

MORE: Jools Oliver shares touching 'memory' following vow renewal ceremony with husband Jamie Oliver

© Instagram Poppy Oliver celebrates on dad Jamie's Instagram

Jools and Jamie, who recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, are also parents to three other children as well as Poppy and Daisy: Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, aged six. The family-of-seven are clearly incredibly close and often share snaps of them together enjoying trips, days out and, of course, delicious meals together.

When Poppy headed off to university in 2020, mum Jools opened up about how she found it difficult to adjust to her eldest leaving home to study.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver are parents of five

"Clearly still can't get my head around it!! Pops you will be pleased to know I have worked out how to add music to these slide things (see I am able to use technology without you) but every bone in my body misses you, that's the only way to describe it," she said at the time. "Can't wait to spoil you when you come home, we are all so proud of you little legend number 1 xxx," she added.

Jools also took the opportunity to celebrate Poppy reaching another milestone when she turned 21 earlier this year. The mother-of-five joked that she was still "the boss" despite wanting her daughter to "fly free."

Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

She wrote: "To my darling Pops our little legend is now 21. Ha I've never felt so unbelievably proud. In a large family full of chaos and noise you are calm, relaxed, sensitive and deeply thoughtful, you are a million wonderful things polite, well mannered, fiercely loyal and funny."

Jamie and wife Jools posed with their children to celebrate daughter Poppy's 21st birthday

She continued: "Your writing brings me to tears as your empathy runs so deep. Pops you are one of a kind and you belong to us we are so lucky, now you are a young lady with your life ahead fly free little birdie (just don't get a nose piercing or go on Love Island… otherwise you are free but remember I am still the boss)."