Jamie Redknapp shares touching photo of son Raphael in celebration of adorable milestone

Jamie Redknapp is every inch the doting dad and on Wednesday, the adoring father-of-three shared the sweetest snap of his youngest son, Raphael.

The little one is already following in the footsteps of his former football star dad and completed his first-ever football medal. Proud dad Jamie shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of the two-year-old holding a neon yellow football and sporting a black and orange medal.

Raphael is quickly taking after his former footballer dad

Captioning the post, Jamie penned: "Little man's first medal @thelittlefoxescub," alongside a Swedish and British flag emoji. The heartfelt snap was taken in Jamie and Frida's stunning Surrey garden.

Football appears to be a full-on family affair as the sweet snap followed Raphael's mum, Frida Redknapp, sharing a photo of her eldest son, Michael, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jonathan Lourie, also having a kick about on a pitch.

Frida's son Michael was captured mid-game

Alongside a photo of her lookalike son mid-game, the Swedish model penned: "Heja Heja. My big boy playing in [Swedish flag emoji] with his English school!"

Jamie and Frida have the ultimate blended family with a total of five children between them. As well as their youngest Raphael, and Frida's eldest, Michael, Jamie is the father of two sons, Charley, 18 and Beau, 14 whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

© Frida Redknapp Frida and Amanda are so close

Frida has one daughter Amanda, and two younger sons from her previous marriage, making them in total, a blended family of seven. Whilst Charley, Beau, and Raphael are more regularly documented on their parents' social media accounts. Frida chose to keep her children out of the limelight but recently has been showing more photos of her eldest two, Amanda and Michael, after they enjoyed a sun-soaked family holiday in Barbados.

The lavish trip looked like a dream. In one incredible photo, Frida and Amanda were captured having fun on a jet ski and both donned life jackets for a selfie showing of their flawless complexions. Frida penned: "My pandaroo," alongside a sunshine GIF on her Instagram Stories.

Michael takes after his mother

Michael and Raphael were also pictured on a tennis court and looked closer than ever in the brother snap. Frida was every inch the glamorous mother and stunned in a mustard yellow sundress. She swept her long blonde locks up into an elegant bun as she beamed at her two children. So sweet!

When did Frida and Jamie get married?

Frida and Jamie married in October 2021 and welcomed Raphael just weeks later in November of the same year. According to reports, the now happy couple were first connected in 2020 three years after he and Louise separated.

© Instagram Jamie and Frida are so loved up

The loved-up duo married at an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.