Frida Redknapp dazzles in stunning sundress for selfie with never-before-seen son Michael - and they look so alike

Frida Redknapp prides herself on being an adoring mother of five amongst many incredible things, and on Wednesday, the Swedish model looked flawless in a stunning photo alongside her never-before-seen son, Michael Lourie.

The wife of Jamie Redknapp has kept her eldest four children, Michael, Amanda, and two sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband and American hedge fund manager, Jonathan Lourie, out of the limelight, and usually pictures them facing away from the camera.

Michael takes after his mother

In the mother-son snap, Frida looked every inch a beach babe in a stunning mustard-hued sundress that featured spaghetti straps and a floral pattern. She wore the piece whilst sitting on a tennis court with who appears to be the eldest son, Michael, and Raphael, whom Jamie and Frida welcomed in 2021.

Captioning the sweet photo, Frida wrote: "My boys," alongside two tennis ball emojis. Michael - who has never been photographed from the front - looks just like his model mother and has inherited her vibrant blonde locks. Meanwhile, Frida swept her cascading tresses into an elegant bun.

© Frida Redknapp Frida and Amanda are so close

The brother-duo clearly has a special bond as in the candid photo, Michael can be seen lovingly patting Raphael's head whilst also holding a tennis racquet - so sweet.

The family has headed on an exciting summer holiday and whilst their destination hasn't been confirmed, fans have speculated they are spending their summer in Barbados after Frida shared a sweet photo of her middle two sons at a recognisable restaurant, La Cabane.

Fans speculated the family have headed to Barbados after this photo

The familial updates didn't stop there, as Frida also proudly shared a stunning photo of her daughter Amanda on Wednesday, as they headed out to sea. It looks as though the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a jet-ski ride and both donned life jackets for a sun-soaked selfie showing of their flawless complexions. Resharing the touching snap from her daughter, Frida penned: "My pandaroo," alongside a sunshine GIF.

Unlike her brother Michael, Amanda has been seen on her doting mother's social media account previously, as they have been spotted heading out on joint workout sessions together. Last year they were captured posing up a storm after a gruelling boxing session at JAB boxing gym in London.

© Photo: Instagram Frida and Amanda were pictured posing together last year

Husband Jamie also has two sons from his previous marriage to pop star Louise Redknapp, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14. Charley is currently living in the US whilst studying at college in Arizona. Meanwhile, Beau can be seen on Louise's Instagram from time to time.

The former Eternals band member opened up exclusively to HELLO! Charley's big move, explaining it was his dad, Jamie's idea. She said: "His dad was the one that kind of suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, Well, I'm not, you know, not gonna say no, if that's what he wants to do, then I'll back in whatever he wants to do.

© Instagram The singer shares two sons with her ex-husband Jamie

"It was kind of more of a surprise to me that he was gonna go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity and I hope that he has an amazing time."