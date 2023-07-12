Frida Redknapp shares glimpse of unseen sons during lavish holiday

Frida Redknapp is a doting mother-of-five, but is notoriously private about her eldest four children whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jonathan Lourie. However, On Sunday, the Swedish model shared an incredibly rare update of two of her sons.

Taking to her Instagram account, the wife of Jamie Redknapp posted a nighttime beach snap of her two eldest boys enjoying time during what appears to be a lavish family holiday. The brother-duo are facing away from the camera to obscure their faces.

Frida rarely shares photo of her eldest songs

Captioning the photo, Frida penned: "My boys," alongside a palm tree and two blue love heart emojis. The photo showed one of her sons standing on a wooden swing attached to a tree, the second was sat on a wooden chair in front of a projector screen.

"That looks perfect," one fan penned alongside a green love heart emoji. A second wrote: "How wonderful! [Heart eyes emoji]." Others recognised the restaurant which appears to be La Cabane in Barbados, however, the model, nor her former footballer husband has confirmed the location of the exciting trip.

© Instagram Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael in 2021

Frida and Jamie have a total of seven children as part of their blended family. As well as the two boys pictured in the holiday snap, Frida also shares a daughter and another son with her American hedge fund tycoon ex. Meanwhile, Jamie shares two sons, Charley, 18 and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

The couple welcomed their youngest son, Raphael in November 2021, just one month after they tied the knot in October of the same year. As well as being a doting mother, Frida is a health and fitness fanatic and regularly documents her health and fitness regime with friends and fans on social media.

The latest workout update from the star showed her looking flawless in a sports bra and figure-flattering leggings doing glute bridges on a bench in her lavish Surrey garden. Her incredible workout attire perfectly showed off her impressively toned torso as she demonstrated the exercise. Her long blonde tresses were swept into an elegant high ponytail.

The video also saw the star performing, weighted squats and crunches. "You are an excellent role model for keeping fit I just need you telling me to get on with it!" One fan replied. A second added: "You look amazing … hard work pays off," alongside a red love heart emoji. A fourth penned: "Fabulous and great advice Frida."