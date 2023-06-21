Frida Redkknapp sizzles in white crop top for workout with husband Jamie

A workout queen and whizz in the kitchen are just two ways to describe Swedish supermodel, Frida Redknapp and on Thursday, she was spotted working up a sweat with her adoring husband, Jamie Redknapp.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty was a vision in a white crop top for the sun-soaked garden session at their stunning family home. In the update, the loved-up couple were working up a sweat using resistance bands.

Frida and Jamie Redknapp show off couples workout from lavish home

"My best workout buddy and I [heart eyes and strong arm emoji. School run done, so squeezing in a quick and efficient workout #workout #motheroffive #fitness #health #exercise."

Frida matched her fabulous gym set with a pair of navy blue leggings and swept her iconic blonde tresses into a sleek ponytail. Jamie was quick to weigh in on the update with a string of exhausted emojis.

Frida's loves a home workout

One fan replied:"Jamie was struggling a bit to keep up, Frida! Go girl," alongside a raised hands emoji. A second added: "You make it look so easy," alongside a string of red love heart emojis. A third penned: "Incredible shape the pair of you - you work hard to keep it tip top after 5 kids [applause emojis]."

The model-cum-fitness fanatic is no stranger to candidly showing her daily workouts which help inspire her followers which often includes a full run-down of how to recreate the same workout at home in the caption. When she's not training in her lavish family home, Frida has also been spotted heading to JAB boxing gym for a workout session with her rarely-seen daughter.

© Instagram Frida and her rarely-seen daughter post boxing session

Jamie and Frida are every inch the doting parents to their children. Jamie shares two sons with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp, Charley, 18 and Beau, 11. Meanwhile, Frida shares four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

Frida and Jamie also welcomed their youngest son, Raphael, in 2021 who is often seen as the subject of a number of healthy recipes made by his glamorous mum, which she also shares on her social media.

One of the delicious-looking recipes cooked up by the doting mother was a batch of peanut butter pancakes. Captioning a video of herself whipping up the fluffy delights, she penned: "Frida’s. Peanut-butter pancakes with berry ‘jelly’ youghurt. This is the second pancake recipe I’m sharing ,I know ! We just happen to love pancakes in this family. They can also be made gluten and dairy free," before detailing the full recipe for eager fans to make themselves.

"Looks delicious definitely trying this. Thanks," one fan replied. A second added: "The tastiest pancakes!!" A third penned: "Made these, sooooo good."