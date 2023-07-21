Lana Del Rey's appearance shocks fans and you won't believe what she's doing

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer was nearly incognito, but not quite, in Alabama

Be sure to tip your server — even if it's Lana Del Rey! On Thursday, July 20, the enigmatic singer, 38, moonlighted as a waitress at a Waffle House restaurant in Florence, Alabama. As captured on social media, the 'Summertime Sadness' crooner nearly slipped under the radar, but not quite, wearing a full employee uniform with a 'Lana' nametag as she poured coffee and chatted with customers at the popular breakfast food chain.

During her breaks, Lana happily obliged to pose for photos and sign autographs for fans. "She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Karina Cisneros Juarez, who interacted with the Grammy nominee at the restaurant, told local outlet AL.com. “It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice.”

Gushed another fan onsite, Macy Ladner, to AL.com: “It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us. Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording.”

It remains a mystery as to why Lana took a momentary detour into the food service sector, but she's been spotted at several spots around Alabama this week, as fans have excitedly shared on their social media accounts: downtown Florence, where she signed the arm of a fan named Savana Vinson, and in Birmingham, where she popped up at a nail salon and a Starbucks.

Intriguingly, the singer-songwriter, who devotes many of her nostalgic lyrics to exploring aspects of American regional cultures, does namecheck Florence, Alabama in her song "Paris, Texas," off her universally acclaimed album Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, which was released back in March.

On the other side of the pond, Lana (real name: Elizabeth Grant) generated headlines two weekends ago during her performance at Hyde Park in London, when she introduced new lyrics to her song 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' and dropped intimate, if confusing, details about an ex partner.

"He's born in December and got married when we were still together. He got married when we were in couple's therapy together, sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew," she sang.

